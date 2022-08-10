https://sputniknews.com/20220810/journalist-names-circumstances-for-abrupt-end-to-ukraines-us-support--1099453455.html

Journalist Names Circumstances for Abrupt End to Ukraine's US Support

Journalist Names Circumstances for Abrupt End to Ukraine's US Support

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced that Washington will send an additional $5.5 billion in aid to Kiev amid Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.USAID added that the figure is comprised of $4.5 billion in budgetary support and $1 billion in military assistance, bringing total US fiscal aid for Ukraine to $8.5 billion since the beginning of the Russian special operation in February.All this indicates that the US “has become the patron of Ukraine, paying for Ukrainian military, social welfare and other obligations,” investigative journalist Rick Sterling has told Sputnik.He argued that Kiev is “absolutely not necessary” for Washington and the West, slamming “delusional warmongers” for believing that “the US ‘must’ prevail in Ukraine.”Sterling bemoaned the fact that Ukraine, which “should be a peaceful bridge between East and West,” is instead “being used as a tool of the West with Ukrainians as pawns and cannon fodder.”He recalled that “hundreds of thousands of US residents go bankrupt and are impoverished every year,” by medical bills, with some of them becoming homeless.“They are driven into poverty and debt when they get sick. Meanwhile, in this latest announcement [by the USAID], the US is sending $4 billion to pay Ukrainian government expenses including healthcare,” Sterling underscored.Additionally, the journalist cited “several indications that not all the armament ends being used in the Ukraine but is being shipped onward to other regions” and “other conflicts”, including those in the Middle East.Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against supplying weapons to Ukraine, which the Kremlin insists only motivates Kiev to fight Russia rather than search for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov for his part told reporters that Moscow has told Washington that the US providing Ukraine with arms is “not just a dangerous move, but an action that turns the corresponding convoys into legitimate targets” for the Russian armed forces.On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine following requests from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect them from Kiev’s provocations. Moscow stated that only Ukraine’s military infrastructure will be targeted with high-precision weapons.

