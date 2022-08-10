https://sputniknews.com/20220810/indian-shopkeepers-facing-challenges-due-to-high-inflation-online-shopping-amid-festivities-1099438979.html

Indian Shopkeepers Facing Challenges Due to High Inflation, Online Shopping Amid Festivities

August in India is known for the sibling festival 'Raksha Bandhan', which falls on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month 'Shravan'.

India is known for being the land of festivals, as almost every month brings some kind of celebration. Due to the country's extensive religious diversity, roughly 20-30 grand festivals are celebrated in a big way annually in the country. 'Raksha Bandhan' will be celebrated on Thursday, and local markets in different parts of the country are decked up with fancy lights and brimming with various types of colorful rakhis (sacred thread).In Delhi and its neighboring areas, a large number of people, especially women, can be seen flooding the markets to buy rakhis and various other things, especially new clothes, decorative items, and gifts that are also given as presents on the occasion.However, this year the shopkeepers in local markets don't appear quite so happy with the big crowds: vendors have faced issues due to high inflation and increased online shopping.“There was a trend when people were not hesitant about buying some extra stuff. But after the pandemic, they are now buying less or we can say they are buying only those things which they need," he said. "Apart from this, the price of everything has gone up, which has also impacted the buying pattern of the common man,” Bajpai stated.“After offering discounts, we are not able to get the desired margin of profit because of which our income has gone down this time,” he added. The consumers are also lured towards online shopping as the e-commerce companies offer huge discounts along with free home delivery. It saves a person the necessity of entering the hustle and bustle of the market in the hot and humid climate.Amit Kumar, owner of a gift shop in Noida, told Sputnik that the penetration of online shopping increased following the onset of the COVID crisis, as now consumers have become accustomed to shopping from e-commerce platform.

