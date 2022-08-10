https://sputniknews.com/20220810/india-takes-dig-at-china-over-un-terror-listing-double-standards-1099446202.html

India Takes Dig at China Over UN Terror Listing 'Double Standards'

India Takes Dig at China Over UN Terror Listing 'Double Standards'

India made the veiled reference two months after China put a technical hold on a joint proposal moved by Delhi and Washington to list Pakistan's Abdul Rehman... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, has slammed states for blocking proposals to sanction some of the world's "most notorious terrorists" under UN rules.The diplomat said that "double standards" render the credibility of the UN Security Council's sanctions at an "all-time low".In one particularly pertinent case, China has allegedly delayed designating Jaish-e-Mohammed* chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist for ten years, according to Kamboj."Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for," Kamboj underlined while speaking at the UNSC meeting on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts'.Meanwhile, as chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, India has called an in-person meeting of all 15 UNSC members in Delhi and Mumbai in October.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states

