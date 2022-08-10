https://sputniknews.com/20220810/india-takes-dig-at-china-over-un-terror-listing-double-standards-1099446202.html
India Takes Dig at China Over UN Terror Listing 'Double Standards'
India Takes Dig at China Over UN Terror Listing 'Double Standards'
India made the veiled reference two months after China put a technical hold on a joint proposal moved by Delhi and Washington to list Pakistan's Abdul Rehman... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T11:15+0000
2022-08-10T11:15+0000
2022-08-10T11:16+0000
india
delhi
un
us
terrorist
un counter-terrorism office (cto)
pakistan
china
kashmir
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099447802_0:0:1265:712_1920x0_80_0_0_f393bc7704b45179c45fe024cc15ddc3.jpg
India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, has slammed states for blocking proposals to sanction some of the world's "most notorious terrorists" under UN rules.The diplomat said that "double standards" render the credibility of the UN Security Council's sanctions at an "all-time low".In one particularly pertinent case, China has allegedly delayed designating Jaish-e-Mohammed* chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist for ten years, according to Kamboj."Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for," Kamboj underlined while speaking at the UNSC meeting on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts'.Meanwhile, as chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, India has called an in-person meeting of all 15 UNSC members in Delhi and Mumbai in October.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/china-blocks-us-indian-push-to-list-pakistan-based-militant-a-global-terrorist-1096402743.html
delhi
pakistan
china
kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099447802_158:0:1107:712_1920x0_80_0_0_4b2318dfd197a250c655666e7e0fdc33.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
delhi, un, us, terrorist, un counter-terrorism office (cto), pakistan, china, kashmir
India Takes Dig at China Over UN Terror Listing 'Double Standards'
11:15 GMT 10.08.2022 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 10.08.2022)
India made the veiled reference two months after China put a technical hold on a joint proposal moved by Delhi and Washington to list Pakistan's Abdul Rehman Makki under the UN Security Council's 1267 al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. Makki has reportedly held various leading posts in Lashkar-e-Taiba*.
India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, has slammed states for blocking proposals to sanction some of the world's "most notorious terrorists" under UN rules.
The diplomat said that "double standards" render the credibility of the UN Security Council's sanctions at an "all-time low".
"The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end," the newly appointed envoy said on Tuesday.
In one particularly pertinent case, China has allegedly delayed designating Jaish-e-Mohammed
* chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist for ten years, according to Kamboj.
The Indian diplomat called out the secretary-general’s latest report
on threats posed by Daesh* for not taking notice of the activities of the several proscribed groups in South Asia, "especially those that have repeatedly targeted India".
"Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for," Kamboj underlined while speaking at the UNSC meeting on 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts'.
Meanwhile, as chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, India has called an in-person meeting of all 15 UNSC members in Delhi and Mumbai in October.
* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states