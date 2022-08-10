https://sputniknews.com/20220810/imran-khan-party-member-arrested-for-sedition-faces-death-penalty-if-found-guilty---reports-1099450584.html
Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports
Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports
The politician was arrested for his comments on Pakistan's biggest private television channel ARY News. ARY News has been critical of the current government... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T13:39+0000
2022-08-10T13:39+0000
2022-08-10T13:39+0000
india
pakistan
pakistan
tehreek-e-insaf (pti)
imran khan
shahbaz sharif
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097839006_0:13:3061:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_3037eedf5b18b4a6cec5b2c266e3388b.jpg
A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sent into two-day custody on Wednesday for making comments on ARY News channel a day earlier.Shahbaz Gill, who is also a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, could face capital punishment if found guilty.The news organization's senior vice president, Ammad Yousaf, was also arrested from Karachi city early on Wednesday. Khan's PTI party has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court over Shahbaz's arrest and has also formed a legal team to pursue the matter.Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists warned of nationwide protests if full transmission of the ARY channel was not restored.Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not violated any law and the arrest is legal.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/pakistan-opposition-alleges-us-regime-change-scheme-behind-abduction-of-imran-khans-aide-1099420430.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097839006_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_def0944f880584f7e8f1dae43afa2dd1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
pakistan, pakistan, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), imran khan, shahbaz sharif
Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
The politician was arrested for his comments on Pakistan's biggest private television channel ARY News. ARY News has been critical of the current government, supporting Imran Khan and was subsequently taken off-air on Tuesday after authorities alleged it broadcast "hateful, seditious and malicious content".
A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sent into two-day custody on Wednesday for making comments on ARY News channel a day earlier.
Shahbaz Gill, who is also a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, could face capital punishment if found guilty.
The remarks made by Gill were “tantamount to inciting the rank and file of armed forces towards revolt,” authorities have claimed, according to AFP.
The news organization's senior vice president, Ammad Yousaf, was also arrested
from Karachi city early on Wednesday.
Khan's PTI party has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court over Shahbaz's arrest and has also formed a legal team to pursue the matter.
"After the ban on ARY yesterday, they've today arrested @SHABAZGIL. Pakistan is living under a fascist imported government, who doesn't care about the human rights of the people of Pakistan. We strongly demand the immediate release of Dr Gill," Khan's party tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists warned of nationwide protests if full transmission of the ARY channel was not restored.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not violated any law and the arrest is legal.