Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports

The politician was arrested for his comments on Pakistan's biggest private television channel ARY News. ARY News has been critical of the current government... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sent into two-day custody on Wednesday for making comments on ARY News channel a day earlier.Shahbaz Gill, who is also a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, could face capital punishment if found guilty.The news organization's senior vice president, Ammad Yousaf, was also arrested from Karachi city early on Wednesday. Khan's PTI party has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court over Shahbaz's arrest and has also formed a legal team to pursue the matter.Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists warned of nationwide protests if full transmission of the ARY channel was not restored.Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not violated any law and the arrest is legal.

