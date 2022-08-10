International
BREAKING: Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/imran-khan-party-member-arrested-for-sedition-faces-death-penalty-if-found-guilty---reports-1099450584.html
Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports
Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports
The politician was arrested for his comments on Pakistan's biggest private television channel ARY News. ARY News has been critical of the current government... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T13:39+0000
2022-08-10T13:39+0000
india
pakistan
pakistan
tehreek-e-insaf (pti)
imran khan
shahbaz sharif
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097839006_0:13:3061:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_3037eedf5b18b4a6cec5b2c266e3388b.jpg
A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sent into two-day custody on Wednesday for making comments on ARY News channel a day earlier.Shahbaz Gill, who is also a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, could face capital punishment if found guilty.The news organization's senior vice president, Ammad Yousaf, was also arrested from Karachi city early on Wednesday. Khan's PTI party has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court over Shahbaz's arrest and has also formed a legal team to pursue the matter.Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists warned of nationwide protests if full transmission of the ARY channel was not restored.Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not violated any law and the arrest is legal.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/pakistan-opposition-alleges-us-regime-change-scheme-behind-abduction-of-imran-khans-aide-1099420430.html
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097839006_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_def0944f880584f7e8f1dae43afa2dd1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, pakistan, tehreek-e-insaf (pti), imran khan, shahbaz sharif

Imran Khan Party Member Arrested For 'Sedition', Faces Death Penalty if Found Guilty - Reports

13:39 GMT 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulFormer Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Saturday, April 23, 2022
Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Islamabad, Saturday, April 23, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Subscribe
International
India
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The politician was arrested for his comments on Pakistan's biggest private television channel ARY News. ARY News has been critical of the current government, supporting Imran Khan and was subsequently taken off-air on Tuesday after authorities alleged it broadcast "hateful, seditious and malicious content".
A close aide of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sent into two-day custody on Wednesday for making comments on ARY News channel a day earlier.
Shahbaz Gill, who is also a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, could face capital punishment if found guilty.

The remarks made by Gill were “tantamount to inciting the rank and file of armed forces towards revolt,” authorities have claimed, according to AFP.

The news organization's senior vice president, Ammad Yousaf, was also arrested from Karachi city early on Wednesday.
Khan's PTI party has decided to approach the Islamabad High Court over Shahbaz's arrest and has also formed a legal team to pursue the matter.

"After the ban on ARY yesterday, they've today arrested @SHABAZGIL. Pakistan is living under a fascist imported government, who doesn't care about the human rights of the people of Pakistan. We strongly demand the immediate release of Dr Gill," Khan's party tweeted.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan waves to his supporters during an anti government rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, April 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
India
Pakistan Opposition Alleges US Regime Change Scheme Behind 'Abduction' of Imran Khan's Aide
Yesterday, 13:42 GMT
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists warned of nationwide protests if full transmission of the ARY channel was not restored.
Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government has not violated any law and the arrest is legal.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала