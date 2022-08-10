https://sputniknews.com/20220810/hundreds-of-thousands-of-uk-postal-workers-to-go-on-strike-amid-record-inflation-1099452388.html

Hundreds of Thousands of UK Postal Workers to Go on Strike Amid Record Inflation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 115,000 employees of the UK Royal Mail postal service will go on strike demanding salary increase amid record inflation, the... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

"115,000 postal workers will strike for a proper pay rise," the CWU said on Twitter on Tuesday.The strike will take place on four days: August 26 and 31, and September 8 and 9, according to the statement. All protests will begin at 4 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT), the union added.The workers have decided to organize the strike due to low wages amid record inflation, given that Royal Mail has made a profit of 750 million pounds ($908 million), while also paying 400 million of pounds in dividends to shareholders of a company whose leaders already receive "millions," the CWU said.The majority of postal workers, 97.6%, have voted to go on strike even despite Royal Mail offering a 5.5% pay increase, according to the union.

