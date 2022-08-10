https://sputniknews.com/20220810/gop-rep-perry-claims-fbi-confiscated-his-cellphone-after-agents-searched-trumps-mar-a-lago-1099435093.html

GOP Rep. Perry Claims FBI Confiscated His Cellphone After Agents Searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago

GOP Rep. Perry Claims FBI Confiscated His Cellphone After Agents Searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Trump said on Monday that the FBI had searched his Florida home. According to reports, the investigation involves documents that Trump took with him from... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T00:09+0000

2022-08-10T00:09+0000

2022-08-10T00:08+0000

americas

us

donald trump

florida

mar-a-lago

fbi

raid

phone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099435223_0:32:3072:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_7121057edbdce51eb351568bce8c703d.jpg

Representative Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, claimed on Tuesday that the FBI seized his phone while he was traveling.In a statement to Fox News, Perry revealed three FBI agents contacted him while he was traveling with his family earlier in the day, handed him a warrant and asked the representative to turn over his cellphone. Perry added the FBI agents reportedly did not try to call his lawyer, "who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish."Perry also argued that the Justice Department opted to take the "unnecessary and aggressive action" instead of making an effort to call his attorney.Perry, who is a five-term congressman and an outspoken Trump supporter, joined the conservative House Freedom Caucus as a founding member and assumed leadership of the group at the start of 2022. Perry also backed Trump's continuous allegations that his defeat to now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election was brought on by widespread voting fraud. Perry has drawn the attention of the Democratic-led House select committee looking into the deadly 2021 Capitol attack by Trump supporters who sought to obstruct the congressional certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.According to the committee's preliminary findings, in the days and weeks before the Capitol siege, Perry spoke with the Trump administration a number of times.

https://sputniknews.com/20220809/michael-caputo-slams-fbis-military-style-trump-home-raid-as-full-blown-constitutional-crisis-1099408165.html

americas

florida

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, donald trump, florida, mar-a-lago, fbi, raid, phone