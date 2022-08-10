https://sputniknews.com/20220810/french-police-shoot-knife-wielding-man-at-charles-de-gaulle-airport-1099442462.html
French Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man at Charles de Gaulle Airport
According to reports, a homeless man acting aggressively in public at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, refused to put down a knife after several warnings... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
An individual armed with a knife was shot by police in the public area of terminal 2F, at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, according to the BFMTV. AFP has reported, citing sources, that the armed suspect was shot dead.The police confirmed the incident, saying that the individual in question was "neutralized"."This morning officers neutralized a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department tweeted.No further details were immediately available.
An individual armed with a knife was shot by police in the public area of terminal 2F, at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, according to the BFMTV.
AFP has reported, citing sources, that the armed suspect was shot dead.
The police confirmed the incident, saying that the individual in question was "neutralized".
"This morning officers neutralized a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department tweeted.
No further details were immediately available.