https://sputniknews.com/20220810/frances-lyon-airport-security-staff-announces-strike-action-during-weekend-reports-say-1099447039.html

France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say

France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) - Security staff at the airport of Lyon, France's third largest city, will go on strike this weekend to demand higher wages, media reported on... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T10:05+0000

2022-08-10T10:05+0000

2022-08-10T10:05+0000

world

france

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106789/61/1067896150_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_a72b48793c618ba3ab7414824eb73c52.jpg

The strike at the Lyon-Saint-Exupéry airport is organized by the Hub safe security workers, responsible for the passengers’ checked baggage, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.The Hub safe staff filed a strike notice that envisages action from August 13-15 inclusive.Security personnel are demanding an increase in their basic salary, as well as the payment of long-term part-time employment benefits.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, strike