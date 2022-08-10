https://sputniknews.com/20220810/frances-lyon-airport-security-staff-announces-strike-action-during-weekend-reports-say-1099447039.html
France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say
France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say
PARIS (Sputnik) - Security staff at the airport of Lyon, France's third largest city, will go on strike this weekend to demand higher wages, media reported on... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T10:05+0000
2022-08-10T10:05+0000
2022-08-10T10:05+0000
world
france
strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106789/61/1067896150_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_a72b48793c618ba3ab7414824eb73c52.jpg
The strike at the Lyon-Saint-Exupéry airport is organized by the Hub safe security workers, responsible for the passengers’ checked baggage, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.The Hub safe staff filed a strike notice that envisages action from August 13-15 inclusive.Security personnel are demanding an increase in their basic salary, as well as the payment of long-term part-time employment benefits.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106789/61/1067896150_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_a8bb8a14b45a8511c9da412a5f950a50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, strike
France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say
PARIS (Sputnik) - Security staff at the airport of Lyon, France's third largest city, will go on strike this weekend to demand higher wages, media reported on Wednesday.
The strike at the Lyon-Saint-Exupéry airport is organized by the Hub safe security workers, responsible for the passengers’ checked baggage, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.
The Hub safe staff filed a strike
notice that envisages action from August 13-15 inclusive.
Security personnel are demanding an increase in their basic salary, as well as the payment of long-term part-time employment benefits.