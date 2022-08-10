International
France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say
France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say
PARIS (Sputnik) - Security staff at the airport of Lyon, France's third largest city, will go on strike this weekend to demand higher wages, media reported on... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
France's Lyon Airport Security Staff Announces Strike Action During Weekend, Reports Say

10:05 GMT 10.08.2022
Lyon Airport
PARIS (Sputnik) - Security staff at the airport of Lyon, France's third largest city, will go on strike this weekend to demand higher wages, media reported on Wednesday.
The strike at the Lyon-Saint-Exupéry airport is organized by the Hub safe security workers, responsible for the passengers’ checked baggage, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.
The Hub safe staff filed a strike notice that envisages action from August 13-15 inclusive.
Security personnel are demanding an increase in their basic salary, as well as the payment of long-term part-time employment benefits.
