FBI Searches Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home; A Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Is in the Making

Former President Donald Trump said yesterday that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago Club and searched his safe. Agents were said to be conducting a court... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

FBI Searches Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home; A Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Is in the Making Former President Donald Trump said yesterday that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago Club and searched his safe. Agents were said to be conducting a court authorized search in an ongoing Justice Department probe.

John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the FBI search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. According to two people familiar with the probe, the search was court-authorized and related to the potential mishandling of classified documents.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the Pan-African response to New Imperialism. He talks about an article written by Kenyan politician and author Peter Anyang' Nyong'o, who defines new imperialism as not depending on the political strategies of divide and rule since local elites are "eager to aid their people's exploitation in exchange for a share of the spoils."George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour. In his Asia Times article, Koo posits that Polosi is expected to lose control of the House after the forthcoming midterm elections and made this tour while she could. He also says that her provocation resulted in giving China the necessary cause to exercise live-fire exercises in seven regions surrounding the island of Taiwan, showing the world that "China doesn't believe the median line in the Taiwan Strait exists and that it can enter Taiwan's waters any time it wants."Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Rasmus analyzes the bombshell in the US July Jobs Report and what it means for Federal policy and the recession.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A revived Iran nuclear deal is in the making, and Monday, the negotiators of the plan say they are close to an agreement to impose limits on Tehran's uranium enrichment. Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated the inauguration of Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, and both leaders vowed to rebuild the relationship between the two countries.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss Europe's economic slump. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, commented on Ukrainian President Zelensky's recent interview with the Washington Post, where President Zelensky said that Western countries should ban all Russians from entering their territory. Peskov says that "Zelensky should understand that European countries that are trying to punish Russia, as they say, are already actively paying the bill for it. The countries themselves are paying the bill, and the citizens are paying the bill. And sooner or later, these countries will also begin to wonder, 'is Zelensky doing everything right? Why do our citizens have to pay for his whims?' Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss AIPAC's new strategy. In a Responsible StateCraft article, the new American Israel Public Affairs Committee says that AIPAC's new strategy is to spend millions on elections, endorse candidates and avoid mentioning Israel.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

