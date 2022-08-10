FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home as White House claims no knowledge

https://sputniknews.com/20220810/fbi-raids-trumps-mar-a-lago-home-as-white-house-claims-no-knowledge-1099426523.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss the breaking news of the FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort with an all star panel. Also, they're joined by an aviation expert to discuss all the problems in the air travel industry.
Keith Mackey - President of Mackey International/Aviation expertRobert Patillo - Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project/Civil Rights AttorneyMelik Adbul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican strategistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Keith Mackey to discuss all the problems in the world of aviation from the mass cancellations of flights, to the extreme lack of pilots and airline workers and if there's any hope for the future of air travel.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with republican strategist Melik Abdul and Civil Rights attorney Robert Patillo to discuss the breaking news of the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss all things Ukraine and international politics - including the spark of another conflict with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Keith Mackey - President of Mackey International/Aviation expert
Robert Patillo - Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project/Civil Rights Attorney
Melik Adbul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican strategist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Keith Mackey to discuss all the problems in the world of aviation from the mass cancellations of flights, to the extreme lack of pilots and airline workers and if there's any hope for the future of air travel.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with republican strategist Melik Abdul and Civil Rights attorney Robert Patillo to discuss the breaking news of the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss all things Ukraine and international politics - including the spark of another conflict with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
