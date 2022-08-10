https://sputniknews.com/20220810/blinken-in-africa-fbi-raids-mar-a-lago-abortion-ban-backlash-and-gustavo-petros-inauguration-1099451432.html

Blinken in Africa, FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago, Abortion Ban Backlash and Gustavo Petro’s Inauguration

DC Circuit court of appeals rules that the House Ways and Means Committee can access Trump's tax returns. 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

Jacqueline Luqman, is an activist and author, the co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik joins the show today to talk about Blinken’s trip to Africa. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring in Africa, a White House fact sheet of objectives. The new US strategy toward Sub-Saharan Africa represents a reframing of Africa’s importance to US national security interests according to the plan. The Misfits and Luqman talk about the United States touted goal to foster openness and open societies in Africa that America is going to deliver democratic and security dividends to African nations.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former General Counsel of the NAACP joins the show to talk about the backlash from laws restricting abortion without restrictions following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Then they discuss the risk for physicians who fear the threat of prosecution. Many doctors will leave states with the most restrictive abortion laws which could lead to a healthcare provider shortage in several states according to Keenan.Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure joins the show to talk about the FBI raid on the Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News correspondent joins the show to talk about Gustavo Petro’s Inauguration in Colombia. We also talk about Cuba struggling to contain a fire that started Friday in its main oil terminal. Dozens of firefighters are missing, more than 100 injured and one dead - and while Mexico and Venezuela have sent teams to help, and Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile offered material aid, They discuss Cuba’s recovery under the longstanding blockade the US enforces.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

