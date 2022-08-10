International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/black-sea-initiative-coordinator-holds-briefing-about-ukrainian-grain-being-shipped-to-istanbul-1099448456.html
Black Sea Initiative Coordinator Holds Briefing About Ukrainian Grain Being Shipped to Istanbul
Black Sea Initiative Coordinator Holds Briefing About Ukrainian Grain Being Shipped to Istanbul
On July 22, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey signed the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative, ensuring a safe maritime route for ships carrying food and fertilizer... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T16:08+0000
2022-08-10T16:08+0000
world
grain
ukraine
black sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099457810_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8765cdb7807de1f16e5c01ebef187651.jpg
Frederick Kenney, interim coordinator for the UN at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for the Black Sea Initiative, virtually addresses reporters from New York City about Ukraine grain shipped to Istanbul.Under the agreement, cargo carriers will be guided by Ukrainian vessels into international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas, and will then proceed toward the Bosphorus Strait along an established corridor.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Black Sea Initiative Coordinator Holds Briefing About Ukrainian Grain Being Shipped to Istanbul
Black Sea Initiative Coordinator Holds Briefing About Ukrainian Grain Being Shipped to Istanbul
2022-08-10T16:08+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099457810_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_94f5794bd31e95f821cbdb6c6c34a040.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
grain, ukraine, black sea, видео

Black Sea Initiative Coordinator Holds Briefing About Ukrainian Grain Being Shipped to Istanbul

16:08 GMT 10.08.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
On July 22, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey signed the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative, ensuring a safe maritime route for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoe.
Frederick Kenney, interim coordinator for the UN at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for the Black Sea Initiative, virtually addresses reporters from New York City about Ukraine grain shipped to Istanbul.
Under the agreement, cargo carriers will be guided by Ukrainian vessels into international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas, and will then proceed toward the Bosphorus Strait along an established corridor.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала