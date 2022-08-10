https://sputniknews.com/20220810/black-sea-initiative-coordinator-holds-briefing-about-ukrainian-grain-being-shipped-to-istanbul-1099448456.html
On July 22, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey signed the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative, ensuring a safe maritime route for ships carrying food and fertilizer... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
On July 22, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey signed the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative, ensuring a safe maritime route for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoe.
Frederick Kenney, interim coordinator for the UN at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) for the Black Sea Initiative, virtually addresses reporters from New York City about Ukraine grain shipped to Istanbul.
Under the agreement, cargo carriers will be guided by Ukrainian vessels into international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas, and will then proceed toward the Bosphorus Strait along an established corridor.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!