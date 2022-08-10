https://sputniknews.com/20220810/black-august-reaffirms-the-lessons-of-liberation-1099434179.html

Black August Reaffirms The Lessons of Liberation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss a report from CBS documenting that only about 30 percent of the military aid sent by the west to Ukraine is making it to the front lines, the opportunities for corruption as the supply chain for weapons grows, a recent report from Sputnik Arabic alleging that some of the aid sent to Ukraine ends up on the dark web for purchase, and the history of military aid and weapons being subject to smuggling and sale on the black market.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss the inauguration of Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez as the President and Vice President of Colombia, Petro’s specific comments on the global drug war waged by the US and used as a cover for repression, how this progressive government may affect the historical reputation of Colombia as the Israel of South America and the US imperial domination of the country, and the power of the progressive movement in propelling Gustavo Petro to the presidency and pushing for change in Colombia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss Amazon’s acquisition of the makers of the Roomba vacuum robots and the far-reaching implications of this acquisition and others recently made by Amazon, the institutionalization of surveillance software on school-supplied technology which first emerged during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impacts of this surveillance, and how a recent court decision on the ability of artificial intelligence to own patents exposes the shortcomings of the intellectual property system.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss a Mississippi grand jury declining to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham for her role in the ynching of Emmett Till and the nature of white supremacy in the US, a clip from Mumia Abu Jamal highlighting the history of Black August and the struggle for liberation in Haiti and how that should impact our understanding of Black August and the struggle today, and George Jackson’s analysis on fascism and what lessons we can learn from it in the era of Donald Trump and Jordan Peterson.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

