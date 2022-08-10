https://sputniknews.com/20220810/amid-cross-strait-crisis-taiwans-opposition-kmt-sends-fact-finding-delegation-to-mainland-china-1099462315.html

Amid Cross-Strait Crisis, Taiwan’s Opposition KMT Sends ‘Fact-Finding Delegation’ to Mainland China

Amid Cross-Strait Crisis, Taiwan’s Opposition KMT Sends ‘Fact-Finding Delegation’ to Mainland China

With China engaged in wide-ranging military drills around Taiwan in response to a visit to the island earlier this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-10T20:37+0000

2022-08-10T20:37+0000

2022-08-10T20:37+0000

world

taiwan

china

kuomintang

delegation

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg

On Wednesday, Andrew Hsia, vice-chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang (KMT), led a delegation across the Taiwan Strait to visit several mainland coastal cities where Taishang, or Taiwanese businessmen who work on the mainland, are concentrated, including in Xiamen and the Yangtze and Pearl river deltas.The party’s official Twitter account said on Tuesday that “the Kuomintang has always safeguarded the ROC, the safety and well-being of the Taiwanese people, and promoted peaceful, stable development of cross-strait relations and regional stability,” using the Taipei government’s official name, the Republic of China.“That is the very reason we send a fact-finding delegation on Aug. 10 to visit Taiwanese communities that study and live in Southern Mainland China,” the KMT added. “This apolitical trip aims at learning their views and providing assistance.”The delegation is not expected to visit Beijing or meet with any major Chinese official on the trip.Hsia has cast Tsai’s government, in power since 2016, as abandoning the Taishang, who along with their families could number more than 3 million, according to unofficial estimates.While the KMT founded the RoC and continued to lead it even after it became isolated on Taiwan, today it sits in opposition to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a group that favors independence from China. The KMT, by contrast, continues to see Taiwan as part of China and the RoC as the legitimate Chinese government, although some in the party favor reunification with the mainland.Despite this opposition, trade has flourished between Taiwan and the mainland, which is a far larger trading partner for Taiwan than the United States, its primary political champion. According to CNBC, trade with the mainland accounted for 22% of Taiwan’s imports and 42% of its exports, although that number climbs to 70% in fields like microchips.In retaliation for Pelosi’s visit, Beijing cut off some smaller trade items with Taiwan, such as fruits and other foodstuffs, that Taipei dismissed as of no major economic consequence. However, the message sent was clear: the mainland does not have to trade with Taiwan, but Taiwan has to trade with the mainland.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

taiwan, china, kuomintang, delegation, trade