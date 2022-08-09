https://sputniknews.com/20220809/white-house-biden-was-not-briefed-on-fbi-raid-at-trumps-residence-1099433759.html

White House: Biden Was Not Briefed on FBI Raid at Trump’s Residence

White House: Biden Was Not Briefed on FBI Raid at Trump’s Residence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden was not briefed ahead of time about the FBI raid on former president and political rival Donald Trump’s... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T20:23+0000

2022-08-09T20:23+0000

2022-08-09T20:22+0000

americas

joe biden

biden administration

mar-a-lago

fbi

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099407204_0:208:2000:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_5066bf490164ed518da14fd62a655f9c.jpg

"No, the president was not briefed, was not aware of it," Jean-Pierre said during a White House briefing when asked whether Biden was made aware of the situation. The White House found out about the raid, which reportedly focused on finding classified documents Trump allegedly took upon leaving office, from the media like the public did, Jean-Pierre said. Trump in a statement following the raid condemned the incident as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.When pressed by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about the Monday incident, the press secretary emphasized that the Biden White House would not be giving further comment on the "criminal investigation."

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/trump-reveals-large-group-of-fbi-agents-raided-his-mar-a-lago-resort-1099403523.html

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, biden administration, mar-a-lago, fbi, us