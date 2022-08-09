White House: Biden Was Not Briefed on FBI Raid at Trump’s Residence

https://sputniknews.com/20220809/white-house-biden-was-not-briefed-on-fbi-raid-at-trumps-residence-1099433759.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden was not briefed ahead of time about the FBI raid on former president and political rival Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
"No, the president was not briefed, was not aware of it," Jean-Pierre said during a White House briefing when asked whether Biden was made aware of the situation.
"No one at the White House was given a heads up."
The White House found out about the raid, which reportedly focused on finding classified documents Trump allegedly took upon leaving office, from the media like the public did, Jean-Pierre said. Trump in a statement following the raid condemned the incident as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.
When pressed by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy about the Monday incident, the press secretary emphasized that the Biden White House would not be giving further comment on the "criminal investigation."