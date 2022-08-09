https://sputniknews.com/20220809/west-bengal-govt-wants-governors-post-abolished-in-india-1099407716.html

West Bengal Gov't Wants Governor's Post Abolished in India

In India, the president appoints state governors, who serve as chief executive heads of the states, on the recommendation of the central government.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister from India's West Bengal, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, has demanded that the constitutional posts of governor and lieutenant governor be abolished in the country and has suggested that the duties linked to this position should be handed over to the chief justice of the High Court.The High Court judge can impartially handle the governor's tasks, Chattopadhyay noted.The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has often had run-ins with its former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently the Vice President of India. Dhankar resigned from his position as governor on 17 July. The situation turned so bad that Dhankhar started using his official Twitter handle to post his criticism of Banerjee's government on various issues. Later, the state chief even blocked the state governor on Twitter from her account. The West Bengal government often criticized Dhankar for delaying the passage of bills.

