https://sputniknews.com/20220809/west-bengal-govt-wants-governors-post-abolished-in-india-1099407716.html
West Bengal Gov't Wants Governor's Post Abolished in India
West Bengal Gov't Wants Governor's Post Abolished in India
In India, the president appoints state governors, who serve as chief executive heads of the states, on the recommendation of the central government. Generally... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T09:17+0000
2022-08-09T09:17+0000
2022-08-09T09:17+0000
india
west bengal
vice president
governor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099414733_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_1489cbd71cbb43cd8407d18f70b4ebab.jpg
The Parliamentary Affairs Minister from India's West Bengal, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, has demanded that the constitutional posts of governor and lieutenant governor be abolished in the country and has suggested that the duties linked to this position should be handed over to the chief justice of the High Court.The High Court judge can impartially handle the governor's tasks, Chattopadhyay noted.The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has often had run-ins with its former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently the Vice President of India. Dhankar resigned from his position as governor on 17 July. The situation turned so bad that Dhankhar started using his official Twitter handle to post his criticism of Banerjee's government on various issues. Later, the state chief even blocked the state governor on Twitter from her account. The West Bengal government often criticized Dhankar for delaying the passage of bills.
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099414733_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf677976b4529fb808dbcf4fcb52eb0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
west bengal, vice president, governor
West Bengal Gov't Wants Governor's Post Abolished in India
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
In India, the president appoints state governors, who serve as chief executive heads of the states, on the recommendation of the central government. Generally, the bills passed by the state governments need the governors' clearance, and the latter are constitutionally bound to act on the advice of the state cabinet.
The Parliamentary Affairs Minister from India's West Bengal, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, has demanded that the constitutional posts of governor and lieutenant governor be abolished in the country and has suggested that the duties linked to this position should be handed over to the chief justice of the High Court.
"There is no need for the governor's post in the country. It should be abolished. The post is often used for political purposes. It hinders development work in the state and often leads to controversies," Chattopadhyay said.
The High Court judge can impartially handle the governor's tasks
, Chattopadhyay noted.
The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has often had run-ins with its former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is currently the Vice President of India. Dhankar resigned from his position as governor on 17 July.
The situation turned so bad that Dhankhar started using his official Twitter handle to post his criticism of Banerjee's government on various issues. Later, the state chief even blocked the state governor on Twitter from her account.
The West Bengal government often criticized Dhankar
for delaying the passage of bills.