US Federal Court Says House Ways and Means Committee Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US House Ways and Means Committee is legally able to receive information from Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of the... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Ways and Means Committee requested information for several years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns in order to better understand the Presidential Audit Program run by the Internal Revenue Service. Trump unsuccessfully challenged the release of the returns by the Treasury Department, arguing that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution and the constitutional principle of separation of powers.The request also did not violate separation of powers principles because the burden on the Executive Branch and the Trump parties is relatively minor, the US District Court added.The US House Ways and Means Committee said in a statement after the ruling that it expects to receive the requested tax returns and related audit files immediately.

