US Federal Court Says House Ways and Means Committee Can Access Trump’s Tax Returns
The Ways and Means Committee requested information for several years of Trump's personal and business tax returns in order to better understand the Presidential Audit Program run by the Internal Revenue Service. Trump unsuccessfully challenged the release of the returns by the Treasury Department, arguing that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution and the constitutional principle of separation of powers.The request also did not violate separation of powers principles because the burden on the Executive Branch and the Trump parties is relatively minor, the US District Court added.The US House Ways and Means Committee said in a statement after the ruling that it expects to receive the requested tax returns and related audit files immediately.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US House Ways and Means Committee is legally able to receive information from Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of the congressional panel's probe into the former president’s finances, the US District Court for the District of Columbia said in a ruling on Tuesday.
The Ways and Means Committee requested information for several years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns in order to better understand the Presidential Audit Program run by the Internal Revenue Service. Trump unsuccessfully challenged the release of the returns by the Treasury Department, arguing that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution and the constitutional principle of separation of powers.
"The 2021 Request seeks information that may inform the United States House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means as to the efficacy of the Presidential Audit Program," the US District Court said. "The Request did not violate the Trump Parties’ First Amendment rights. We affirm."
The request also did not violate separation of powers principles because the burden on the Executive Branch and the Trump parties is relatively minor, the US District Court added.
The US House Ways and Means Committee said in a statement after the ruling that it expects to receive the requested tax returns and related audit files immediately.