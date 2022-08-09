International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and Latin America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/us-city-of-los-angeles-proposes-banning-all-new-oil-gas-extraction-draft-ordinance-1099430941.html
US City of Los Angeles Proposes Banning All New Oil, Gas Extraction: Draft Ordinance
US City of Los Angeles Proposes Banning All New Oil, Gas Extraction: Draft Ordinance
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The second largest US city Los Angeles proposed banning all new oil and gas extraction, local authorities said in a draft ordinance... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T17:48+0000
2022-08-09T17:48+0000
americas
us
los angeles
oil extraction
climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101736/36/1017363626_0:207:3872:2385_1920x0_80_0_0_c437da3698b2cace9aadfeef5fcf7639.jpg
"Today, Los Angeles City Planning released a draft ordinance that would prohibit new oil and gas extraction, phase out existing extraction operations, and protect the public from the range of risks and hazards associated with oil and gas extraction," the statement said.In Los Angeles, there are 26 oil and gas fields and over 5,000 oil and gas wells - some active, others idle, and some abandoned, according to the statement.Los Angeles Planning Director Vince Bertoni in the same statement said the city is putting an end to oil extraction next to homes, schools, and child care centers to truly lead in the field of sustainability and fight systemic injustice."Not only did we witness firsthand how the pandemic impacted underinvested communities, but we were reminded of the harsh consequences of climate change," Bertone said.Mayor Eric Garcetti said phasing out oil and gas drilling in Los Angeles is the result of dedicated work by the city attorney's office and planning department."Today, we're sending a clear message: dirty energy production has no future in Los Angeles," Garcetti said in the release. "We are one step closer to getting toxic fumes out of our frontline communities."In January, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to phase out drilling in the city, a move well received by environmental justice activists who have been pushing for the restrictions for years.
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/register-for-econ-101-us-energy-producers-grill-bidens-wh-intern-after-call-to-lower-gas-price-1096939582.html
americas
los angeles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101736/36/1017363626_208:0:3664:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_38a5258a6c63a0e860748b0717fa58fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, los angeles, oil extraction, climate change

US City of Los Angeles Proposes Banning All New Oil, Gas Extraction: Draft Ordinance

17:48 GMT 09.08.2022
© Flickr / Paul LowryOil Pump Jack
Oil Pump Jack - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© Flickr / Paul Lowry
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The second largest US city Los Angeles proposed banning all new oil and gas extraction, local authorities said in a draft ordinance released on Tuesday.
"Today, Los Angeles City Planning released a draft ordinance that would prohibit new oil and gas extraction, phase out existing extraction operations, and protect the public from the range of risks and hazards associated with oil and gas extraction," the statement said.
In Los Angeles, there are 26 oil and gas fields and over 5,000 oil and gas wells - some active, others idle, and some abandoned, according to the statement.
Los Angeles Planning Director Vince Bertoni in the same statement said the city is putting an end to oil extraction next to homes, schools, and child care centers to truly lead in the field of sustainability and fight systemic injustice.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak about Covid-19 vaccines for children, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2022
'Register for Econ 101': US Energy Producers Grill Biden's 'WH Intern' After Call to Lower Gas Price
4 July, 13:49 GMT
"Not only did we witness firsthand how the pandemic impacted underinvested communities, but we were reminded of the harsh consequences of climate change," Bertone said.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said phasing out oil and gas drilling in Los Angeles is the result of dedicated work by the city attorney's office and planning department.
"Today, we're sending a clear message: dirty energy production has no future in Los Angeles," Garcetti said in the release. "We are one step closer to getting toxic fumes out of our frontline communities."
In January, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to phase out drilling in the city, a move well received by environmental justice activists who have been pushing for the restrictions for years.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала