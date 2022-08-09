https://sputniknews.com/20220809/top-s-korean-chinese-diplomats-agree-thaad-should-not-hamper-bilateral-relations-yonhap-1099431951.html

Top S. Korean, Chinese Diplomats Agree THAAD Should Not Hamper Bilateral Relations: Yonhap

Top S. Korean, Chinese Diplomats Agree THAAD Should Not Hamper Bilateral Relations: Yonhap

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Heads of foreign ministries of South Korea and China said on Tuesday that the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) should... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T18:33+0000

2022-08-09T18:33+0000

2022-08-09T18:33+0000

world

asia & pacific

south korea

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105133/13/1051331329_0:445:4272:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_a70e57bf3ebb4fc7b211f8f721db9cf0.jpg

During the talks, Park and Wang "clearly expressed their positions on THAAD, and at the same time, they shared the same view that the matter should not be an obstacle to the development of South Korea-US relations, going forward," the South Korean broadcaster reported citing an official on the basis of anonymity. According to the report, supply chain issue was also on the agenda. Park informed Wang of Seoul's decision to participate in a preliminary meeting of a Washington-led semiconductor alliance, Chip 4, involving Japan and Taiwan, adding that China and South Korea should protect stable supply chains in a mutually beneficial approach and should not interfere with each other's domestic affairs, the official said.Park expressed concern about peace and stability on the Korean peninsula while speaking to reporters after the talks, noting significant threats and asking Beijing to help convince Pyongyang to address problems through dialogue rather than provocations, the broadcaster reported.The South Korean minister said that his country would be glad to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping whenever he feels like coming, the broadcaster reported.Park, who arrived in Qingdao on Monday, became the highest-ranking official of the incumbent South Korean administration to visit China. His visit took place two weeks before the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.China is concerned about possible expansion of the deployment of THAAD in South Korea by the administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, which is trying to counter growing missile threats from the North.

https://sputniknews.com/20180706/no-nukes-no-thaad-korea-1066088733.html

south korea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, south korea, china