The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
Several Rounds of Ammunition Detonate at Crimea Airfield, Russian Defense Ministry Says
The Russian Defense Ministry has reacted to reports of explosions near the town of Novofedorovka in Crimea, saying that a detonation of several rounds of air-launched ammunition had taken place at the Saki airfield located not far from the town.The detonated ammunition was stored at the airfield's bunded storage area, the ministry said, adding that the ensuing blasts did not result in casualties or damage to aircrafts. The resulting fire is in the process of being put out, the Defense Ministry elaborated.The ammo's detonation did not happen due to shelling or an airstrike on the airport, the ministry underscored.
13:48 GMT 09.08.2022 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 09.08.2022)
Being updated
No casualties were reported at the airfield, where the cause of the detonation is still being investigated, the Defense Ministry added.
The Russian Defense Ministry has reacted to reports of explosions near the town of Novofedorovka in Crimea, saying that a detonation of several rounds of air-launched ammunition had taken place at the Saki airfield located not far from the town.
The detonated ammunition was stored at the airfield's bunded storage area, the ministry said, adding that the ensuing blasts did not result in casualties or damage to aircrafts. The resulting fire is in the process of being put out, the Defense Ministry elaborated.
The ammo's detonation did not happen due to shelling or an airstrike on the airport, the ministry underscored.
