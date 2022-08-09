https://sputniknews.com/20220809/several-rounds-of-ammunition-detonate-at-crimea-airfield-russian-defense-ministry-says-1099424328.html

Several Rounds of Ammunition Detonate at Crimea Airfield, Russian Defense Ministry Says

No casualties were reported at the airfield, where the cause of the detonation is still being investigated, the Defense Ministry added. 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has reacted to reports of explosions near the town of Novofedorovka in Crimea, saying that a detonation of several rounds of air-launched ammunition had taken place at the Saki airfield located not far from the town.The detonated ammunition was stored at the airfield's bunded storage area, the ministry said, adding that the ensuing blasts did not result in casualties or damage to aircrafts. The resulting fire is in the process of being put out, the Defense Ministry elaborated.The ammo's detonation did not happen due to shelling or an airstrike on the airport, the ministry underscored.

