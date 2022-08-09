https://sputniknews.com/20220809/sanctions-fuel-the-fire-us-activists-ask-biden-to-drop-the-blockade--help-cuba-with-oil-blaze-1099432590.html

‘Sanctions Fuel the Fire’: US Activists Ask Biden to Drop the Blockade & Help Cuba With Oil Blaze

A group of activists is pressuring the Biden administration to lower sanctions against Cuba and send substantial help to tame the fire raging at the Matanzas supertanker offloading facility.The fire in question was ignited during a lightning storm on August 5 at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, Cuba’s primary offloading and storage facility for petroleum shipped to the island. The massive fire has since enveloped three more oil storage tanks, sparking a series of explosions that have killed one person, injured 125, and left another 14 people unaccounted for.Mexico and Venezuela have sent firefighters and other equipment to help Cuban authorities tame the blaze, and the US has sent a token amount of “technical guidance” of an unspecified type. Argentina, Chile, Nicaragua, and Russia have also offered Havana help.“This tragedy has also had immediate repercussions for the entire population in that province and the whole island since it affects their electricity supply and health facilities which already suffer under the weight of the US Blockade due to lack of spare parts and scarcity of medicine,” the page “Let Cuba Live,” which is organizing the pressure campaign, wrote on its website. The site includes donation links to peace group Code Pink, the Intereligious Foundation for Community Organization (IFCO) Pastors for Peace, Global Health Partners, and the Hatuey Project, a Cuba solidarity group.243 Coercive SanctionsLast year, the People’s Forum sponsored a full-page ad in the New York Times featuring a letter to US President Joe Biden, signed by more than 400 prominent academics, politicians, clergy, and ex-heads of state, urging Biden to drop the 243 sanctions imposed by his predecessor, former US President Donald Trump.The most heinous of those coercive measures was adding Cuba to the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, a punishment for continuing to shelter militant leaders from the Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) who had traveled there in good faith for peace talks with the Colombian government. When Bogota launched a new surprise attack on the ELN bases during the talks, the delegates stayed in Cuba for safety reasons.The vast majority of the world stands against the US blockade, which has affected the lives of every Cuban by causing acute shortages of basic necessities. Every year since 1992, the United Nations has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the blockade. On June 23, 2021, the latest vote saw 184 nations vote against the blockade, with just the US and Israel voting in support of it.

