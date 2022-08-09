https://sputniknews.com/20220809/russian-soyuz-rocket-with-iranian-khayyam-satellite-launched-from-baikonur-roscosmos-says-1099408876.html
Russian Soyuz Rocket With Iranian Khayyam Satellite Launched From Baikonur, Roscosmos Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Soyuz rocket, carrying Earth remote sensing satellite Khayyam, created by Russian enterprises on the order of Iran, was launched... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
Along with the Iranian satellite, there are 16 small spacecraft aboard the rocket, created by leading Russian universities, commercial companies and non-profit organizations. They are designed for scientific and technological research, including for testing technologies for inter-satellite communications, measuring the level of electromagnetic radiation, and monitoring the environmental situation.In a few minutes, the rocket will launch the Fregat upper stage with satellites into low-Earth orbit, which will then carry the spacecraft to their target orbits.
