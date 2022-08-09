International
Russian Foreign Ministry's Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's Twitter account in the English language has been blocked since August 5, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's... 09.08.2022
"On the night of August 5, the administration of the Twitter platform blocked the official account of the Foreign Ministry in English for 7 days. The reason is the publication of statements from the briefing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, about military biological activities of the United States," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
