https://sputniknews.com/20220809/russian-foreign-ministrys-twitter-account-in-english-blocked-since-august-spokesperson-says-1099425686.html

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says

Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's Twitter account in the English language has been blocked since August 5, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T14:26+0000

2022-08-09T14:26+0000

2022-08-09T14:26+0000

russia

russia

russian foreign ministry

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg

"On the night of August 5, the administration of the Twitter platform blocked the official account of the Foreign Ministry in English for 7 days. The reason is the publication of statements from the briefing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, about military biological activities of the United States," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russian foreign ministry, twitter