https://sputniknews.com/20220809/russian-foreign-ministrys-twitter-account-in-english-blocked-since-august-spokesperson-says-1099425686.html
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's Twitter account in the English language has been blocked since August 5, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T14:26+0000
2022-08-09T14:26+0000
2022-08-09T14:26+0000
russia
russia
russian foreign ministry
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg
"On the night of August 5, the administration of the Twitter platform blocked the official account of the Foreign Ministry in English for 7 days. The reason is the publication of statements from the briefing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, about military biological activities of the United States," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:5:2714:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_b545be29b64bf927db1fa63eb28c2c85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian foreign ministry, twitter
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter Account in English Blocked Since August, Spokesperson Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry's Twitter account in the English language has been blocked since August 5, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.
"On the night of August 5, the administration of the Twitter platform blocked the official account of the Foreign Ministry in English for 7 days. The reason is the publication of statements from the briefing of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, about military biological activities of the United States," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.