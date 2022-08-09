https://sputniknews.com/20220809/russia-awaits-us-reaction-to-suspension-of-new-start-treaty-foreign-ministry-says-1099434672.html

Russia Awaits US Reaction to Suspension of New START Treaty, Foreign Ministry Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is awaiting the US reaction in response to the suspension of New START Treaty inspections but does not expect it to come... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Now there will be mutual discussions, after which some kind of reaction from the United States will follow. I don't think it will happen very quickly, they will need to study everything thoroughly and understand what they want to do next," Vishnevetsky said.Vishnevetsky went on to say that this was a "technical issue." Thus, before discussing the issue widely and publicly, it needs to be considered by specialists with expertise related to inspections.The diplomat pointed out that from a legal point of view, Moscow's position is completely legitimate. And although such an action is taking place for the first time, Russia has exercised its "right under the treaty," Vishnevetsky stressed.He then elaborated by noting that the root of the problem is that Russian inspectors cannot fly through Europe, as they are blocked from obtaining transit visas and Russian planes are not allowed to travel in European airspace.As the Russian Foreign Ministry stated earlier, Moscow is forced to withdraw its facilities from START inspections due to US actions that have effectively deprived Russia of the right to inspect in the US. According to the Foreign Ministry, when all issues related to inspections are solved, Russia will immediately cancel the decision to suspend them. Vishnevetsky said that before requesting an inspection under START, Russia offered the American side the opportunity to make arrangements on how to carry it out. Instead, Washington reportedly decided to make a request for an inspection, as this decision was deemed as "clearly provocative in nature" by Moscow, followed by its corresponding response. The agreement between Russia and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010, in Prague. It replaced the 1991 START Treaty and, upon entry into force, replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (SORT). On February 3, 2021, Moscow and Washington exchanged notes on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of an agreement to extend the contract for five years.

