https://sputniknews.com/20220809/record-rainfall-in-south-korea-kills-8-injures-9-reports-say-1099414312.html
Record Rainfall in South Korea Kills 8, Injures 9, Reports Say
Record Rainfall in South Korea Kills 8, Injures 9, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The heaviest rainfall in 80 years in South Korea's Seoul and surrounding regions left eight people dead and six missing, the Yonhap news... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T08:26+0000
2022-08-09T08:26+0000
2022-08-09T08:26+0000
south korea
asia-pacific
rainfall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/24/1064532442_0:40:2001:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_98c8e44d7735138b9f426560c106c011.jpg
Up to 300 millimeters (12 inches) of more rain is forecast for the Seoul Capital Area until Thursday, while rains in southern Gyeonggi-do Province might surpass 350 mm, according to the report.Nine people were injured as a result of the rain, and 391 people in the Seoul Capital Area were displaced and had to take shelter in schools and other public facilities, the report added.Earlier in the day, media reported that the central region of South Korea suffered from a record volume of precipitation. The rainfall flooded roads and buildings and led to power outages, while residents of lowland areas had to evacuate.
south korea
asia-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/24/1064532442_196:0:1803:1205_1920x0_80_0_0_06c500b332f7c2b5cbe4eab1b66922ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korea, asia-pacific, rainfall
Record Rainfall in South Korea Kills 8, Injures 9, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The heaviest rainfall in 80 years in South Korea's Seoul and surrounding regions left eight people dead and six missing, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Up to 300 millimeters (12 inches) of more rain is forecast for the Seoul Capital Area until Thursday, while rains in southern Gyeonggi-do Province might surpass 350 mm, according to the report.
Nine people were injured as a result of the rain
, and 391 people in the Seoul Capital Area were displaced and had to take shelter in schools and other public facilities, the report added.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the central region of South Korea suffered from a record volume of precipitation. The rainfall flooded roads and buildings and led to power outages, while residents of lowland areas had to evacuate.