https://sputniknews.com/20220809/record-rainfall-in-south-korea-kills-8-injures-9-reports-say-1099414312.html

Record Rainfall in South Korea Kills 8, Injures 9, Reports Say

Record Rainfall in South Korea Kills 8, Injures 9, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The heaviest rainfall in 80 years in South Korea's Seoul and surrounding regions left eight people dead and six missing, the Yonhap news... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T08:26+0000

2022-08-09T08:26+0000

2022-08-09T08:26+0000

south korea

asia-pacific

rainfall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/24/1064532442_0:40:2001:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_98c8e44d7735138b9f426560c106c011.jpg

Up to 300 millimeters (12 inches) of more rain is forecast for the Seoul Capital Area until Thursday, while rains in southern Gyeonggi-do Province might surpass 350 mm, according to the report.Nine people were injured as a result of the rain, and 391 people in the Seoul Capital Area were displaced and had to take shelter in schools and other public facilities, the report added.Earlier in the day, media reported that the central region of South Korea suffered from a record volume of precipitation. The rainfall flooded roads and buildings and led to power outages, while residents of lowland areas had to evacuate.

south korea

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, asia-pacific, rainfall