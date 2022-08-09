https://sputniknews.com/20220809/people-who-bleed-across-wales-nhs-website-on-periods-slammed-for-erasing-women-1099430461.html

'People Who Bleed Across Wales': NHS Website on Periods Slammed for 'Erasing' Women

'People Who Bleed Across Wales': NHS Website on Periods Slammed for 'Erasing' Women

Last year, famous writer J. K. Rowling landed in hot water when she mocked an article in a scientific journal for referring to the female sex as "people who... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T17:33+0000

2022-08-09T17:33+0000

2022-08-09T17:33+0000

viral

uk

sex

gender

period

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089234650_0:217:1920:1297_1920x0_80_0_0_8192a29f5d9db7886b62b0947509aaa7.jpg

One of the UK’s NHS-funded websites, Bloody Brilliant, was accused of "erasing women" over its decision to replace all mentions of women and girls on the webpages dedicated to periods in favor of gender-neutral words and pronouns.The Wales-based website, which ironically declares its goal as ending taboos on talking about periods and "hiding" behind "awkward euphemisms", opted to use terms such as "half of the population" and the already notorious "people who bleed" to refer to biological females. In certain sections, the use of self-condemned "awkward euphemisms" made the Bloody Brilliant message hardly comprehensible for an unprepared reader.On several other occasions across half a dozen pages, the website also uses euphemisms such as "anyone with a uterus" and "child" instead of women or girls, respectively. Bloody Brilliant's obsessive use of gender-neutral terms sparked harsh criticism from the public, with nursing and midwifery expert at Western Sydney University in Australia, Dr. Karleen Gribble, telling the Daily Mail that such an approach could easily confuse not only girls seeking help or advise, but also the wider public.Gribble suggested that instead of removing any mention of women, Bloody Brilliant could have dedicated a separate section of their website to people with gender dysphoria.The website is not the first time the NHS has catered to the so-called "woke agenda" and intentionally replacing the use of biological gender with gender-neutral analogues. Some of the NHS online pages have been reworked to suggest that menopause was not exclusive to women and that "anyone with ovaries" can have ovarian cancer. The UK healthcare service also replaced mentions of "breastfeeding" with "chestfeeding" on the pages devoted to trans and non-binary parents.

https://sputniknews.com/20220307/jk-rowling-slams-scotlands-proposed-gender-recognition-law-as-harming-most-vulnerable-women-1093653543.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, sex, gender, period