International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/pelosi-says-china-will-not-be-allowed-to-isolate-taiwan-1099420188.html
Pelosi Says China Will Not Be Allowed to Isolate Taiwan
Pelosi Says China Will Not Be Allowed to Isolate Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told NBC News. 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T12:31+0000
2022-08-09T13:24+0000
world
china
taiwan
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098057019_0:11:3071:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_9181a6fcc5c5a64188284e30284e32f1.jpg
"China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said during an interview regarding her controversial trip to the self-governed island on August 2-3 as part of her Indo-Pacific trip.She added that China may get in the way of Taiwan joining international organizations like the WHO, but it would not be allowed to say who can visit Taiwan.While repeatedly pressed about the timing of her trip and whether it undermined other objectives of the Biden administration, such as working with China not to "rearm" Russia, Pelosi insisted that the trip was "absolutely" worth it. Pelosi downplayed her trip as following President Biden’s direction to focus on the Asia-Pacific and supporting his Indo-Pacific economic framework initiative. She also noted that other US politicians had visited the island in recent months without little attention. Pelosi said the US should "show China that we support Taiwan," while noting the US still supported the One China policy.The situation around Taiwan escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. China responded by organizing large-scale military exercises around Taiwan and imposing restriction on some Taiwanese products.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.
https://sputniknews.com/20220807/pelosis-taiwan-trip-played-into-chinas-hands-trump-says-1099346799.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098057019_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c02c98402fcc78be295d851a3181ba4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, taiwan, us

Pelosi Says China Will Not Be Allowed to Isolate Taiwan

12:31 GMT 09.08.2022 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 09.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SAM YEHVisiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) and Taiwanese Parliament Vice Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (R) wave to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022.
Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) and Taiwanese Parliament Vice Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (R) wave to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAM YEH
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told NBC News.
"China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said during an interview regarding her controversial trip to the self-governed island on August 2-3 as part of her Indo-Pacific trip.
She added that China may get in the way of Taiwan joining international organizations like the WHO, but it would not be allowed to say who can visit Taiwan.
While repeatedly pressed about the timing of her trip and whether it undermined other objectives of the Biden administration, such as working with China not to "rearm" Russia, Pelosi insisted that the trip was "absolutely" worth it.
Pelosi downplayed her trip as following President Biden’s direction to focus on the Asia-Pacific and supporting his Indo-Pacific economic framework initiative. She also noted that other US politicians had visited the island in recent months without little attention.
Pelosi said the US should "show China that we support Taiwan," while noting the US still supported the One China policy.
Former President Donald Trump applauds at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2022
Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Played Into China’s Hands, Trump Says
7 August, 02:24 GMT
The situation around Taiwan escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island.
China responded by organizing large-scale military exercises around Taiwan and imposing restriction on some Taiwanese products.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала