https://sputniknews.com/20220809/pelosi-says-china-will-not-be-allowed-to-isolate-taiwan-1099420188.html

Pelosi Says China Will Not Be Allowed to Isolate Taiwan

Pelosi Says China Will Not Be Allowed to Isolate Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will not allow China to isolate Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told NBC News. 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T12:31+0000

2022-08-09T12:31+0000

2022-08-09T13:24+0000

world

china

taiwan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098057019_0:11:3071:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_9181a6fcc5c5a64188284e30284e32f1.jpg

"China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi said during an interview regarding her controversial trip to the self-governed island on August 2-3 as part of her Indo-Pacific trip.She added that China may get in the way of Taiwan joining international organizations like the WHO, but it would not be allowed to say who can visit Taiwan.While repeatedly pressed about the timing of her trip and whether it undermined other objectives of the Biden administration, such as working with China not to "rearm" Russia, Pelosi insisted that the trip was "absolutely" worth it. Pelosi downplayed her trip as following President Biden’s direction to focus on the Asia-Pacific and supporting his Indo-Pacific economic framework initiative. She also noted that other US politicians had visited the island in recent months without little attention. Pelosi said the US should "show China that we support Taiwan," while noting the US still supported the One China policy.The situation around Taiwan escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taipei. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. China responded by organizing large-scale military exercises around Taiwan and imposing restriction on some Taiwanese products.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.

https://sputniknews.com/20220807/pelosis-taiwan-trip-played-into-chinas-hands-trump-says-1099346799.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, taiwan, us