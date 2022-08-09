International
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Commonwealth Games a Month After Back Surgery - Video
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Commonwealth Games a Month After Back Surgery - Video
73-year-old Ozzy Osbourne has been recovering from surgery for more than a month, but finally decided to surprise his fans with an appearance onstage. 09.08.2022
Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne was joined by members of his band Black Sabbath for a performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Although Osborne was not initially on the lineup, the rocker and his band performed the hit Paranoid in front of a 30,000 crowd at the Alexander Stadium. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy seemed to be in great condition.In June 2022, Osbourne underwent surgery to remove and re-install pins in his cervical and dorsal vertebrae. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, described the surgery as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.”
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Commonwealth Games a Month After Back Surgery - Video

11:20 GMT 09.08.2022
© AP Photo / Amy HarrisOzzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif.
Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AP Photo / Amy Harris
73-year-old Ozzy Osbourne has been recovering from surgery for more than a month, but finally decided to surprise his fans with an appearance onstage.
Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne was joined by members of his band Black Sabbath for a performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Although Osborne was not initially on the lineup, the rocker and his band performed the hit Paranoid in front of a 30,000 crowd at the Alexander Stadium.
In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy seemed to be in great condition.
In June 2022, Osbourne underwent surgery to remove and re-install pins in his cervical and dorsal vertebrae. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, described the surgery as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.”
