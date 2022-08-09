https://sputniknews.com/20220809/ozzy-osbourne-rocks-commonwealth-games-a-month-after-back-surgery---video-1099418846.html
73-year-old Ozzy Osbourne has been recovering from surgery for more than a month, but finally decided to surprise his fans with an appearance onstage. 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne was joined by members of his band Black Sabbath for a performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Although Osborne was not initially on the lineup, the rocker and his band performed the hit Paranoid in front of a 30,000 crowd at the Alexander Stadium. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy seemed to be in great condition.In June 2022, Osbourne underwent surgery to remove and re-install pins in his cervical and dorsal vertebrae. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, described the surgery as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.”
