https://sputniknews.com/20220809/new-book-claims-trump-asked-top-defense-officials-why-cant-you-be-like-the-german-generals-1099403212.html

New Book Claims Trump Asked Top Defense Officials: 'Why Can’t You Be Like the German Generals?'

New Book Claims Trump Asked Top Defense Officials: 'Why Can’t You Be Like the German Generals?'

Another tell-all book by mainstream media figures based on former Trump official testimony portrays the president at his most outrageous. 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T00:09+0000

2022-08-09T00:09+0000

2022-08-09T00:09+0000

americas

us

donald trump

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098113167_0:0:2667:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea0d7312e3d5f5227998796da3e3b02.jpg

An upcoming book by the chief New York Times White House correspondent and a New Yorker staff writer claims former US President Donald Trump asked then- Chief of Staff John Kelly why his top generals weren’t as deferential as notorious Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s.“You f***ing generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump reportedly asked.When asked for clarification on "which generals" he was referring to, the former commander-in-chief responded with the description: "The German generals in World War II.”But the conversation didn't stop there, folks. Kelly purportedly hit back at Trump by informing him that the "Germam generals" he was referring to "tried to kill Hitler three times," and had nearly "pulled it off."The book features a number of salacious revelations from Trump’s one-time subordinates, many of whom have since turned on the former president and cozied up to establishment media, cashing in on lucrative book deals while attempting to paint their work under him as an effort at “trying to keep guardrails around the president.”Perhaps most notable of the new details seemingly now coming to light involve the infamous 2020 photo-op in front of the White House by St. John’s Church, which the book says Gen. Mark Milley characterizes as his “Road-to-Damascus moment,” in which the then-Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman “failed what he came to realize was the biggest test of his career.”According to the upcoming book’s authors, Trump ordered the violent clearing of Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, because he believed ongoing Black Lives Matter protests made the presidency look “weak.” Upon facing resistance from top defense officials to his alleged proposal to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 and involve active-duty military to quash the protests, insiders say Trump shouted, “You are all losers! You are all f**king losers!” before asking Milley whether it was possible to" just shoot" protesters. During the incident, a number of journalists were injured, including a Sputnik News reporter who police shot with multiple non-lethal munitions in an assault condemned by the US Press Freedom Tracker, which the Foreign Ministry of Russian embassy deemed a “deliberate attack” representing “an unfriendly step on the part of the US authorities, as well as a flagrant violation of their international legal obligations to ensure the safety of journalists and their unhindered work.”The Russian embassy also reacted strongly to the violation of press freedom, writing on Twitter that “we consider it unacceptable for #US law enforcement officials to use special equipment ̵ rubber bullets, tear gas ̵ against media representatives.”The very same day of Trump’s purported suggestion, now-President Joe Biden provoked an uproar among both racial justice advocates and police officials by insisting that “when there’s an unarmed person coming at” police officers “with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg.”

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

us, donald trump, news