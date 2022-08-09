Mali Receives Russian Helicopters, Planes

International
BAMAKO (Sputnik) - Mali received several military planes and helicopters from Russia during an official ceremony on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Mali received L-39 and Su-25 fighter jets as well as Mi-24P and Mi-8 attack helicopters and CASA C-295 tactical transport aircraft. The ceremony, presided over by Malian interim President Assimi Goita, was held at the presidential hall of the international airport in the country's capital city of Bamako.The two nations have renewed military and defense industry cooperation in recent years after it shrank significantly following the fall of the Soviet Union.
