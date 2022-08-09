International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Republic Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using 155mm Artillery Munitions - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Republic Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using 155mm Artillery Munitions - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Republic Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using 155mm Artillery Munitions - DPR

05:57 GMT 09.08.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass Republics forces continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
Amid the ongoing Russian special military operation, on 8 August, the head of the Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum on joining Russia.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:58 GMT 09.08.2022
Donetsk Republic Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using 155mm Artillery Munitions - DPR
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала