LIVE UPDATES: Donetsk Republic Shelled by Ukrainian Forces Using 155mm Artillery Munitions - DPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass Republics forces continue advancing amid the special operation in Ukraine.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
Amid the ongoing Russian special military operation, on 8 August, the head of the Zaporozhye Region signed a decree on holding a referendum on joining Russia.
