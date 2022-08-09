Kim Kardashian Reportedly Furious Over Ex Kanye West's 'Antics' After Her Split With Davidson

https://sputniknews.com/20220809/kim-kardashian-reportedly-furious-over-ex-kanye-wests-antics-after-her-split-with-davidson-1099405291.html

Kanye West's post about Pete Davidson's phony death made Kim Kardashian "livid," Page Six reported on Monday, citing undisclosed sources close to the reality TV star. According to the report, the 41-year-old thinks her ex-husband has returned to his "old ways."The source added that Kardashian was even "happy to support Kanye and do the Yeezy shoot and post for him... This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation.”Regardless of their relationship status, a second source close to the "Kardashians" actress reportedly claimed she will "always protect Pete" and will not put up with West's misbehavior. The source asserted Kim will "never get back together with Kanye," adding that she had urged the rapper to remove the image "to no avail."According to the report, Kardashian has "worked really hard" to promote a positive co-parenting environment for their four children, but she ultimately cannot tolerate her ex-husband's antics. The insider added that the divorce proceedings between Kardashian and West are still going on. Davidson was referred to as "Skete" throughout the stand-up comedian's widely publicized dispute with the 45-year-old rapper.In his music video for the song "Eazy" released in March, West buried Davidson alive, thus the above-mentioned post was not the first time he had referenced the "King of Staten Island" actor's death.Last week, Page Six reported Davidson and Kardashian had "decided to just be friends," as they thought long distance and their busy schedules made it difficult to maintain the relationship.Notably, the age difference of 13 years also allegedly played a role in the decision to end the romance.Almost eight months after filing for divorce from West, with whom she shares four children (North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3), Kardashian and Davidson started dating last October.

