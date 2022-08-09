https://sputniknews.com/20220809/johnson-enchained-bojo-once-likened-foreign-sec-job-to-being-imprisoned-in-steel-condom-1099414512.html
Johnson Enchained! BoJo Once Likened Foreign Sec Job to Being ‘Imprisoned in Steel Condom’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson once told a colleague that his former cabinet job was like being trapped in a steel condom.Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson told the anecdote when she joined LBC radio host Iain Dale onstage for his fringe show at the Edinburgh Festival on Monday night.The conversation allegedly happened when BoJo was foreign secretary from 2016 to 2018."I think he meant the amount of attention he had from civil servants to make sure he didn’t say anything," she explained, although she questioned the future PM's colorful choice of metaphors."Imprisoned in a steel condom is what he said. I’ve never heard that as a phrase.""It would certainly affect performance," conceded Davidson, an open lesbian, "but this is not my area of expertise as I think you’ve already covered."Johnson resigned from the ministerial post in July 2018 over his disagreements with then-PM Theresa May's plan to negotiate a 'soft Brexit' withdrawal agreement with the European Union. A year later he took up residence in Downing Street with his young fiancée Carrie after May was forced to resign over rising discontent with the direction of the talks with Brussels.In March that year, Johnson came under attack from opposition MPs after he told LBC that £60 million had been "spaffed up the wall" by police investigating decade- old claims of child abuse against fellow Tory politicians, only for them to be proven false.Davidson is no stranger to racy comments herself, having promised to swim naked in Loch Ness if the Scottish National Party won 50 seats or more at the December 2019 general election.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
once told a colleague that his former cabinet job was like being trapped in a steel condom.
Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson told the anecdote when she joined LBC radio host Iain Dale onstage for his fringe show at the Edinburgh Festival on Monday night.
The conversation allegedly happened when BoJo was foreign secretary from 2016 to 2018.
Johnson "once described being foreign secretary to me as like being enclosed in a steel condom," Davidson said, adding: "I found it odd because I hadn’t asked him."
"I think he meant the amount of attention he had from civil servants to make sure he didn’t say anything," she explained, although she questioned the future PM's colorful choice of metaphors.
"Imprisoned in a steel condom is what he said. I’ve never heard that as a phrase."
"It would certainly affect performance," conceded Davidson, an open lesbian, "but this is not my area of expertise as I think you’ve already covered."
Dale couldn't resist a jibe at the fecund PM, who has fathered seven children so far, quipping: "I’m quite surprised that Boris Johnson knows what a condom is."
Johnson resigned from the ministerial post in July 2018 over his disagreements with then-PM Theresa May's plan to negotiate a 'soft Brexit' withdrawal agreement with the European Union. A year later he took up residence in Downing Street with his young fiancée Carrie after May was forced to resign over rising discontent with the direction of the talks with Brussels.
In March that year, Johnson came under attack from opposition MPs after he told LBC that £60 million had been "spaffed up the wall"
by police investigating decade- old claims of child abuse against fellow Tory politicians, only for them to be proven false.
Davidson is no stranger to racy comments herself, having promised to swim naked in Loch Ness
if the Scottish National Party won 50 seats or more at the December 2019 general election.