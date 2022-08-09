https://sputniknews.com/20220809/international-indigenous-peoples-day-a-chronology-of-african-decolonization-1099428408.html

International Indigenous Peoples' Day: A Chronology of African Decolonization

International Indigenous Peoples' Day: A Chronology of African Decolonization

On August 9, the International Day of Indigenous Peoples is celebrated across the globe. Check out Sputnik's infographics to explore the decolonization... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T16:14+0000

2022-08-09T16:14+0000

2022-08-09T16:14+0000

world

africa

colonization

decolonization

indigenous peoples

indigenous rights

The African continent has a long history of colonization, with the first attempt to conquer the region dating back to ancient times. In modern history, several European states scrambled for Africa. But after World War II, independence movements and indigenous political parties raised their heads and started fighting back; kicking off the period of decolonization. To celebrate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, which was first pronounced in 1994 under the initiative of the Organization of the United Nations and is celebrated every year since to raise awareness and protect the rights of the indigenous population, Sputnik presents these infographics charting the chronology of Africa's decolonization.

africa

2022

