From Police Terror to Climate, The Movement Must Dare to Struggle

From Police Terror to Climate, The Movement Must Dare to Struggle

UPS Workers Suffer From Heat and Negligence, Israel Kills More Than Forty In Gaza Attacks, Black August and Remembering Albert Woodfox

From Police Terror To Climate, The Movement Must Dare To Struggle UPS Workers Suffer From Heat and Negligence, Israel Kills More Than Forty In Gaza Attacks, Black August and Remembering Albert Woodfox

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss the struggle of UPS warehouse workers in Brooklyn as they work in dangerous heat and are restricted in their ability to take breaks and cool off, the inadequate safety measures touted by UPS and why they are not enough, and the efforts at organizing UPS workers for more workplace safety measures as the current contract nears its end.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada to discuss the latest series of attacks on Gaza by Israel which left more than forty people dead, including fifteen children, how this series of attacks and the killing of Palestinians plays a huge role in the politics of Israel as the country prepares for parliamentary elections, the brutality of Israel’s attacks on Gaza and why the guise of “counter-terrorism” that Israel uses to jusify its attacks is misleading, and the details of the fragile ceasefire agreed to that has put a temporary end to the attacks on Gaza.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Albert Woodfox, former Black Panther, political prisoner and author of "Solitary: Unbroken by Four Decades in Solitary Confinement—My Story of Transformation and Hope," to talk about the history of Black August, how the latest vacation by Congress amid the massive health and economic crises demonstrates the ruling class' disregard for working people in this country, and why (rather than embracing reformism) organizers seeking real change should "dare to struggle, dare to win."Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the ongoing and growing issue of racist police terror after the uprisings in 2020, recent flooding in University City and the St. Louis area and how it highlights the environmental racism experienced by working class black communities in the St. Louis area, and why an individualized focus on climate change mitigation misses the much larger responsibility of the capitalist system for climate change.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

