Florida Police Reportedly on Lookout for Armed Protesters at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago After FBI Raid

Florida Police Reportedly on Lookout for Armed Protesters at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago After FBI Raid

09.08.2022

2022-08-09T23:42+0000

2022-08-09T23:42+0000

2022-08-09T23:41+0000

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, which cited “a Florida law enforcement source,” area police departments are preparing for armed pro-Donald Trump protesters to rally outside the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. FBI agents reportedly “raided” the resort on Monday in search of documents illegally taken by the former president when he left office.There were already protesters outside the resort not long after news broke about the FBI raid on Monday night, including some with homemade Trump 2024 signs and one who reportedly self-identified as a member of the far-right gang Proud Boys.In the hours after news of the raid broke on Monday night, observers recorded a noticeable spike in tweets with the words “civil war” in them, reaching about 10 times the normal volume. In addition, many posted related things such as boasting about buying ammunition and calling on others to take up arms.Fear-Driven FollowingThe calls echo rhetoric common on the far-right in recent years, where paramilitary groups have predicted a coming civil war in which the US government - often bizarrely characterized as socialist or communist - stops following the US Constitution and makes a grab for power, in particular by coming for people’s guns, which Americans own in staggering numbers, allowing unhindered immigration into the country, or banning Christian worship.Those forces converged on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters ranging from far-right militia groups to Qanon believers and Proud Boys stormed the US Capitol, temporarily dispersing Congress in an attempt to block certification of the November 2020 election results, which Trump claimed had been won fraudulently by Biden. Their efforts failed and Biden was later sworn in under heavy guard, but the sentiment that Biden’s presidency is not legitimate and that he leads a conspiracy to keep Trump out of power has persisted on the right.Raid Sought Missing DocumentsThe FBI and US Department of Justice have kept mum about the Monday raid, but sources close to Trump in Florida told CBS News that FBI agents carried away boxes and documents using a warrant issued under the Presidential Records Act. The US National Archives had already retrieved some 15 boxes of files from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year of White House documents Trump was supposed to surrender to them at the end of his presidency but had instead taken home, and a federal grand jury subpoenaed the remaining documents in May.“They want to attack a guy who they view as his greatest threat, Biden's greatest threat,” Eric Trump told Fox’s Sean Hannity.It’s unclear if charges will be brought against the former president, or if he could face either jail time or permanent barring from holding office, all of which have been heavily speculated upon in the media.

