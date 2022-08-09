https://sputniknews.com/20220809/fbi-handovers-1099433631.html

On Monday, the FBI, for the first time in history, conducted a search of the home of a former president, which took place at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

Following the highly controversial FBI raid on the property of Donald Trump, many US conservatives and members of the Republican Party expressed their indignation on social media, reiterating claims that the former president had been unfairly targeted by the agency for political purposes.And while the White House said it had no idea about the raid, and President Joe Biden refused to comment on what happened at all, many noted law enforcement officers have never visited either Biden's son Hunter or his partners regarding his purportedly rather dubious international business dealings.But here's the mystery, why did the FBI need to take the unprecedented step of invading the home of the former president? Reports say the agency took documents and boxes in the raid, likely the same ones the National Archives were looking for that Trump's team allegedly took from Washington last year. Conservatives, on the other hand, recalled another scandal involving the misuse of confidential data and recklessness by a high-ranking official - Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state - and her infamous lost and leaked emails. Back then, Clinton set up her own email server instead of using the government-issued one because it allegedly offered her complete control over her correspondence. And, not surprisingly, her staffers purportedly deleted some emails that, by law, were supposed to go to the archives.A 2016 FBI inquiry found that while Clinton and her staffers handled sensitive information with "extreme carelessness," no "reasonable prosecutor" would pursue a criminal case against her.Well, while they're looking into the former president's boxes at Mar-a-Lago, we can all hope that maybe the FBI will soon be able to find the time to not only recover Hillary's lost emails, but also determine the coordinates of Jimmy Hoffa's burial site - that is if they're not too busy, of course.

