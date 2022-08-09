International
DHS Suspends Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program as Poll Shows More Americans Want Less Migration
DHS Suspends Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program as Poll Shows More Americans Want Less Migration
The US remains in the clutches of a migration crisis, with Customs and Border Protection reporting last month that more than 1.74 million illegal migrants had...
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has suspended a Trump-era policy that obliged some migrants to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings.In a statement on Monday, the DHS said that it had stopped placing asylum seekers in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which was commonly referred to as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.The statement follows the US Supreme Court ruling in late June that the Biden administration had ended the Remain in Mexico program, in a five-to-four decision.Biden suspended MPP on his first day in office in January 2021, but lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri.The DHS decision comes as a new Gallup poll has revealed that a growing share of Americans want less immigration, and that the stance is mainly promoted by Republicans.According to the survey, at least 38% of respondents call for immigration to be decreased, up from 31% last year and a record low of 28% in 2020.The poll also found that another 31% want to keep immigration at its current level, and the remaining 27% believe that it should be increased.The US polling company linked “the border crisis of recent years” in the country to “likely affecting Americans’ views toward immigration generally.”The poll was preceded by the latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection indicating that apprehensions at the US southern border were still above 200,000 for a fourth straight month, which pushes 1.74 million encounters in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 past the previous record of 1.73 million apprehensions through all of fiscal 2021.Shortly after assuming office in January 2021, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting the construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement," and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.Other moves included POTUS rescinding the Trump travel ban and pledging a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.
The US remains in the clutches of a migration crisis, with Customs and Border Protection reporting last month that more than 1.74 million illegal migrants had been stopped at the country’s southern border in the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, a record high.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has suspended a Trump-era policy that obliged some migrants to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings.
In a statement on Monday, the DHS said that it had stopped placing asylum seekers in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which was commonly referred to as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“DHS is committed to ending the court-ordered implementation of MPP in a quick, and orderly, manner,” the department stressed, calling on asylum seekers to rely on official information from the government rather than human smugglers.

The statement follows the US Supreme Court ruling in late June that the Biden administration had ended the Remain in Mexico program, in a five-to-four decision.
Biden suspended MPP on his first day in office in January 2021, but lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri.
The DHS decision comes as a new Gallup poll has revealed that a growing share of Americans want less immigration, and that the stance is mainly promoted by Republicans.
According to the survey, at least 38% of respondents call for immigration to be decreased, up from 31% last year and a record low of 28% in 2020.
The poll also found that another 31% want to keep immigration at its current level, and the remaining 27% believe that it should be increased.

Gallop reported that “the mounting desire for decreased immigration in recent years has been driven mainly by Republicans, whose preference for reducing immigration is up 21 points since June 2020, when 48% expressed this," something that “contrasts with a five-point increase among independents, to 33%, and a four-point increase among Democrats.”

The US polling company linked “the border crisis of recent years” in the country to “likely affecting Americans’ views toward immigration generally.”
The poll was preceded by the latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection indicating that apprehensions at the US southern border were still above 200,000 for a fourth straight month, which pushes 1.74 million encounters in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 past the previous record of 1.73 million apprehensions through all of fiscal 2021.
Shortly after assuming office in January 2021, Biden began to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, halting the construction of a border wall, moving to end "harsh and extreme immigration enforcement," and promising to "restore and expand" the asylum system.
Other moves included POTUS rescinding the Trump travel ban and pledging a "path to citizenship" for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.
