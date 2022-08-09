International
City of Birmingham Ready to Host Olympics If UK Bids, Sports Minister Says
On August 5, UK media reported that the British Olympic Association was considering the country's bid to host the Olympics in 2036 or 2040.The United Kingdom has already hosted the Olympic Games thrice - in 1908, 1948 and 2012 - in London.
13:44 GMT 09.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The city of Birmingham is ready to host the Olympic Games if the United Kingdom decides to bid for the games, UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said.
On August 5, UK media reported that the British Olympic Association was considering the country's bid to host the Olympics in 2036 or 2040.
"I’d be very keen on it. Birmingham has put itself on the map to host major international sporting events. I don’t see why the Olympics shouldn’t be in consideration," Huddleston was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail following the closure of the Commonwealth Games, hosted by Birmingham.
The United Kingdom has already hosted the Olympic Games thrice - in 1908, 1948 and 2012 - in London.
