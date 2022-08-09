https://sputniknews.com/20220809/china-hones-blockade-and-control-capabilities-near-taiwan-1099428764.html
China Hones 'Blockade and Control' Capabilities Near Taiwan
China Hones 'Blockade and Control' Capabilities Near Taiwan
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - The Chinese navy and air force conducted a fresh round of military exercises off Taiwan on Tuesday aimed at honing their sea-and-air... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-09T16:31+0000
2022-08-09T16:31+0000
2022-08-09T16:31+0000
us-china tensions over taiwan
china
taiwan
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095584003_0:15:1727:986_1920x0_80_0_0_479a5b7a5500905df1a1b9b844d3bfc1.png
The Eastern Theater Command said on social media that the drills involved a frigate, identified in its video as the Huanggang, as well as fighter jets, a tanker aircraft, an airborne radar system and an electronic-warfare aircraft.The stated goal of the exercise is to train air combat, obtaining air supremacy, providing air support to naval forces, and to test "joint blockade and control capabilities in a complex electromagnetic setting."China announced snap drills around Taiwan last Thursday in response to a visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to come to the island in decades. Taiwan accuses China of preparing to invade, a claim denied by Beijing, which sees Taiwan as its own territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220809/pelosi-says-china-will-not-be-allowed-to-isolate-taiwan-1099420188.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095584003_197:0:1530:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_25939b24b6687ee8a1397ecd4fe329ec.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, taiwan, drills
China Hones 'Blockade and Control' Capabilities Near Taiwan
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - The Chinese navy and air force conducted a fresh round of military exercises off Taiwan on Tuesday aimed at honing their sea-and-air blockade and control capabilities.
The Eastern Theater Command said on social media that the drills involved a frigate, identified in its video as the Huanggang, as well as fighter jets, a tanker aircraft, an airborne radar system and an electronic-warfare aircraft.
The stated goal of the exercise is to train air combat, obtaining air supremacy, providing air support to naval forces, and to test "joint blockade
and control capabilities in a complex electromagnetic setting."
China announced snap drills around Taiwan last Thursday in response to a visit
of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to come to the island in decades. Taiwan accuses China of preparing to invade, a claim denied by Beijing, which sees Taiwan as its own territory.