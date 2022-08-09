https://sputniknews.com/20220809/china-hones-blockade-and-control-capabilities-near-taiwan-1099428764.html

China Hones 'Blockade and Control' Capabilities Near Taiwan

BEIJING, (Sputnik) - The Chinese navy and air force conducted a fresh round of military exercises off Taiwan on Tuesday aimed at honing their sea-and-air... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Eastern Theater Command said on social media that the drills involved a frigate, identified in its video as the Huanggang, as well as fighter jets, a tanker aircraft, an airborne radar system and an electronic-warfare aircraft.The stated goal of the exercise is to train air combat, obtaining air supremacy, providing air support to naval forces, and to test "joint blockade and control capabilities in a complex electromagnetic setting."China announced snap drills around Taiwan last Thursday in response to a visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to come to the island in decades. Taiwan accuses China of preparing to invade, a claim denied by Beijing, which sees Taiwan as its own territory.

