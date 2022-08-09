https://sputniknews.com/20220809/chile-vows-harsh-punishment-for-those-responsible-for-mysterious-sinkhole---now-double-its-size-1099423173.html

Chile Vows Harsh Punishment for Those Responsible For Mysterious Sinkhole - Now Double Its Size

Chile Vows Harsh Punishment for Those Responsible For Mysterious Sinkhole - Now Double Its Size

Last week, a massive sinkhole 25 meters across opened up in a copper mining area in Chile, sparking an investigation by local authorities that revealed water... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T14:36+0000

2022-08-09T14:36+0000

2022-08-09T14:36+0000

chile

chile

sinkhole

sinkhole

penalty

mining

mining

mining

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098040299_38:0:1434:785_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0169766b72e5861a739bbbf5dd7a65.jpg

Chile’s Mining Minister Marcela Hernando told reporters on Tuesday that those responsible for a huge sinkhole near a copper mine in the northern region of Candelaria will face harsh "penalties and not just a fine".All mining operations in the Candelaria region have been suspended and local authorities are now investigating the cause of the sinkhole.The Canadian company Lundin Mining Corp., which worked the region, also released a statement last week, saying that any over-exploitation that the minister referred to was duly reported.Several events that might have caused the sinkhole are under investigation, including unusual rainfall recorded in July.

chile

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

chile, chile, sinkhole, sinkhole, penalty, mining, mining, mining