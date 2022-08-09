https://sputniknews.com/20220809/bangladeshi-national-arrested-in-lucknow-india-for-buying-indian-passport-1099410464.html

Bangladeshi National Arrested in Lucknow, India for ‘Buying’ Indian Passport

According to Section 12 of India's 1967 Passport Act, anyone who holds a forged passport or any other travel document faces a prison sentence of between one... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

Security officials at Lucknow airport in Uttar Pradesh state have arrested a Bangladeshi man for buying a fake Indian passport for INR 100,000 ($1,256) and a fake Aadhaar (identification) card for INR 10,000 ($125) to go to the Middle East in search of work.He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.The immigration official told media that the person couldn’t satisfactorily answer why he did not book a direct flight for Kolkata, West Bengal, from Sharjah instead of landing at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.“During interrogation, he confessed that he was a Bangladeshi national and that he had bought an Indian passport for INR 100,000 ($1,256) and an Aadhaar card for INR 10,000 ($125) from a man in West Bengal," the official added.The media reports stated that the accused was supposed to cross the border at night after stopping at Kolkata airport.

