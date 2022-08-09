International
Bangladeshi National Arrested in Lucknow, India for ‘Buying’ Indian Passport
09:28 GMT 09.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DIBYANGSHU SARKARIndian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol next to the ‘Bandhan Express’ train that connects Kolkata in India to Khulna in Bangladesh, before its departure at a railway station in Kolkata on May 29, 2022, as the train services resumed after plying with restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol next to the ‘Bandhan Express’ train that connects Kolkata in India to Khulna in Bangladesh, before its departure at a railway station in Kolkata on May 29, 2022, as the train services resumed after plying with restrictions imposed earlier to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
According to Section 12 of India's 1967 Passport Act, anyone who holds a forged passport or any other travel document faces a prison sentence of between one and five years, as well as a fine of INR 10,000 ($125) to INR 50,000 ($627).
Security officials at Lucknow airport in Uttar Pradesh state have arrested a Bangladeshi man for buying a fake Indian passport for INR 100,000 ($1,256) and a fake Aadhaar (identification) card for INR 10,000 ($125) to go to the Middle East in search of work.
He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
The accused has been identified as a resident of Pabna District in Bangladesh. However, the Indian passport and Aadhaar card seized from him identify him as a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal.
The immigration official told media that the person couldn’t satisfactorily answer why he did not book a direct flight for Kolkata, West Bengal, from Sharjah instead of landing at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
“During interrogation, he confessed that he was a Bangladeshi national and that he had bought an Indian passport for INR 100,000 ($1,256) and an Aadhaar card for INR 10,000 ($125) from a man in West Bengal," the official added.
The media reports stated that the accused was supposed to cross the border at night after stopping at Kolkata airport.
