https://sputniknews.com/20220809/autumn-hike-in-uk-energy-bills-could-be-greater-than-predicted-analysts-warn-1099422121.html

Autumn Hike in UK Energy Bills Could be Greater Than Predicted, Analysts Warn

Autumn Hike in UK Energy Bills Could be Greater Than Predicted, Analysts Warn

UK energy regulator Ofgem is set to announce later this month the latest rise to its cap on household bills. The watchdog allowed producers and billing... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T16:40+0000

2022-08-09T16:40+0000

2022-08-09T16:40+0000

energy crisis

uk

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098059776_0:52:3000:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_346c170813890609e2aa2dd08deed81f.jpg

Britons face a "fresh shock" in the cost-of-living crisis with the UK's energy watchdog set to raise the limit on gas and electricity more than previously thought.Energy consultancy firm Cornwall insight forecast that average annual household bills will rise to £3,582 in September — £223 more than the consultancy's previous estimate of £3,359 earlier this month.The figure will see another huge jump of almost £700 in January to £4,266 before rising again to £4,427 in April.British gas and electricity sector regulator Ofgem is set to announce on August 26 how far it will lift its cap on home energy bills.The revised figures were in light of rising wholesale prices and expected changes to how Ofgem calculates where to set the limit.Cornwall Insight principal consultant Dr Craig Lowrey called the predicted rise a "fresh shock" for bill-payers.While acknowledging the rationale of Ofgem raising the price limit so firms can stay profitable, the consultant argued that "it may be time to consider the cap's place altogether"."After all, if it is not controlling consumer prices, and is damaging suppliers' business models, we must wonder if it is fit for purpose — especially in these times of unprecedented energy market conditions," Lowrey said. The watchdog allowed producers and billing companies to add up to 54 percent to tariffs in April, after resisting industry pressure to lift its cap over the winter.That followed last year's flurry of speculation on the natural gas market, which sent prices to then-record highs. Since then the embargo on Russian energy imports by the UK and some other NATO-member countries has reignited the markets.Petrol and diesel prices have almost doubled, adding not only to the cost of getting to work but also having a knock-on effect on retail prices.Strikes have already broken out or are looming in multiple sectors as trade unions demand pay rises to keep up with inflation which the Bank of England predicts will hit 13 percent in January.

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/eu-robbing-global-south-of-cheap-gas-in-quest-to-replace-lost-russian-supplies-report-1099395752.html

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

energy crisis, uk, great britain