Amnesty Report on Ukraine, Kevin McCarthy v. Hunter Biden, Oglala Sioux Tribe & Christian Missions

Amnesty Report on Ukraine, Kevin McCarthy v. Hunter Biden, Oglala Sioux Tribe & Christian Missions

KJ Noh, scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He is also a member of Veterans for Peace and joins the show to talk about the fallout from Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Then the Misfits and Noh talk about both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield traveling in Africa.Mohamed Elmaazi, UK-based freelance journalist and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada joins the show to talk about a new proposed surveillance program in the UK. One of the candidates for leadership of the British Conservative Party, and for Prime Minister, is proposing to amend the existing Prevent program aimed at stopping people becoming terrorists. In particular, he suggested to focus the program on Islamic extremism. Apart from that he proposed to refer people who demonstrate what he calls “an extreme hatred of Britain” to the program for deradicalization. Sunak says that extreme hatred does not mean criticism of the government or government policy. It’s apparently not legally binding.Ted Rall, is an award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author. His latest book is "The Stringer,” and he is the co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show to talk about Joe Biden having the best week of his presidency. Over the weekend, Democrats in the Senate passed by a vote of 51-50 the so-called Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act. The bill will be taken up in the House this week. Then they talk about how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that if the Republicans win control of the House, he will launch an investigation into Hunter Biden and whether the FBI dropped the ball in its own investigation into the President’s son. Then they talk about an anti-Muslim serial killer is on the loose in Albuquerque with at least four people dead so far.Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot joins the program to talk about the recent suspension of Christian missions on Sioux tribal land.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

