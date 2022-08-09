https://sputniknews.com/20220809/amnesty-international-outs-ukraine-war-crimes-western-weapons-lost-to-corruption-1099403037.html

Amnesty International Outs Ukraine War Crimes; Western Weapons Lost to Corruption

Amnesty International Outs Ukraine War Crimes; Western Weapons Lost to Corruption

Ukrainian leadership lashes out as a newly released Amnesty International report outlines their illegal use of civilian infrastructure to conceal military... 09.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-09T08:49+0000

2022-08-09T08:49+0000

2022-08-09T08:49+0000

gustavo petro

ukraine

erdogan

gaza

roger waters

amnesty international

radio

radio sputnik

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099402875_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3f7c3ff324c7574f4955243796c96c12.png

Amnesty International Outs Ukraine War Crimes; Western Weapons Lost to Corruption; EU Economy Implodes Ukrainian leadership lashes out as a newly released Amnesty International report outlines their illegal use of civilian infrastructure to conceal military assets.

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian leadership lashes out at a newly released Amnesty International report that outlines their illegal use of civilian infrastructure to conceal military assets. Also, Kiev's attacks on a nuclear power plant put the entire EU's security at risk.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. President Biden is set to sign another massive spending bill ostensibly to address China's technological achievements in semiconductors. Also, China has unveiled a new group of electronic warfare drones.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author joins us to discuss Russia/Turkey relations and Ukrainian corruption. President Erdogan and Putin met in Sochi to discuss economics and foreign policy. Also, Roger Waters smashes a CNN host regarding foreign policy, and most US Ukraine aid is a scam.Dr. Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, and activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Senate has approved scaled-back legislation on climate, taxes, and healthcare. Also, Indiana bans abortion, and Kansas goes in the opposite direction.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel's assault on Gaza freezes as a fragile ceasefire holds. Also, Russia launched airstrikes against US-backed jihadis in Syria, and Turkey agreed to pay rubles for gas.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author, joins us to discuss sanctions blowback. Millions of Germans will be unable to afford to heat this winter as UK citizens refuse to pay energy bills. Also, Japan refuses to quit a joint energy project with Russia.Carlos Castaneda, Immigration Lawyer, joins us to discuss immigration. Governors are busing immigrants to sanctuary cities and states. Also, asylum seekers are flooding NYC shelters.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM. Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer joins us to discuss the Global South. Colombia experiences history as Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez are sworn into office. Also, Peru refuses to allow President Castillo to attend the Colombian inauguration as opposition-sponsored corruption attacks against him broaden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

gustavo petro, ukraine, erdogan, gaza, roger waters, amnesty international, radio, radio sputnik, the critical hour, аудио