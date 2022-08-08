https://sputniknews.com/20220808/washington-dc-area-could-soon-need-desalination-plants-as-waterways-get-clogged-with-salt-runoff-1099403371.html

Washington, DC Area Could Soon Need Desalination Plants as Waterways Get Clogged With Salt Runoff

Despite the health dangers of consuming too much sodium, low blood sodium, or hyponatremia, can also cause life-threatening developments in the human body... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

The Chesapeake Bay region has long been plagued by runoff from one or another kind of human activity, including sediment from tobacco farms, nitrogen from poultry farms, and phosphate fertilizers from others, to say nothing of industrial pollution. However, decades after strong environmental regulations helped remove many of the contaminants, a new one is seeping in: salt.“Eventually, we know, in the human body, that when you harden the arteries, you create hypertension and all these health problems,” Kaushal said. “It’s the same in the environment. You start crossing these thresholds where you see all these environmental impacts.”The US uses about 22 million tons of salt on its roads each winter, or about 123 pounds of sodium chloride for every American. In addition to the roughly $5 billion in damage it causes to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure as it washes away, that salt also flows into the soil and drain pipes, which strips off many chemicals, and enters waterways, adding tons of salt where it never existed before, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).In many of the waters near Washington, DC, like the Occoquan Reservoir and the Potomac River it flows into, salt levels are nearing those deemed to have effects on human health, and they’ve already affected local wildlife. If the trend isn’t reversed soon, the region is going to need desalination plants like those used in Israel to make Mediterranean seawater drinkable.On the upside, maybe with global warming, icy conditions will become less of a worry in many places in the coming decades.

