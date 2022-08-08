https://sputniknews.com/20220808/us-navy-successfully-recovers-f-18-super-hornet-that-was-blown-off-carrier-in-mediterranean-1099402264.html

US Navy Successfully Recovers F-18 Super Hornet That Was Blown Off Carrier in Mediterranean

The fighter jet was lost at sea on July 8, as it was blown off the deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea following... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

The USS Harry S. Truman's F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 1, was safely recovered by the US Navy on August 3 from the bottom of the sea, the military announced on Monday.According to the statement, an expedition from Task Force 68, the Harry S. Truman, Naval Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic, and the US Sixth Fleet aboard the multipurpose construction vessel Everest were tasked with recovering the aircraft from a depth of roughly 2.9 kilometers.A remotely operated vehicle was used to rescue the aircraft by fastening specialized rigging and lift lines to it. The airplane was raised to the surface and hoisted onto Everest using a lifting hook that was fastened to the jet.The military said that the delivery of the aircraft was made to a military facility nearby from where it will be transported to the US.According to an earlier statement on the incident, no one went missing among the crew members of the ship. However, while carrying out operations in the unexpectedly severe weather, one sailor suffered minor injuries.When the fighter blew away, Truman was replenishing at sea. The process was reportedly immediately stopped for safety reasons, but the military claimed the carrier and Carrier Air Wing were "full mission capable."

