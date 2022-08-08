Turkish Foreign Minister Notes Ankara's Role in EU Security Saying 'Turkey is Europe'

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/turkish-foreign-minister-notes-ankaras-role-in-eu-security-saying-turkey-is-europe-1099393881.html

On Monday, Cavusoglu addressed the opening ceremony of the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara which annually convenes from August 6-12."Turkey is Europe," the Daily Sabah newspaper quoted Cavusogly as telling participants of the ceremony, adding that Ankara "will pursue constructive policies to improve cooperation and dialogue in all fields."The top diplomat reiterated Ankara's intention to become a full member of the union, noting that the republic had made significant progress in that direction.Cavusoglu added that Ankara's efforts in resolving the Ukraine crisis and humanitarian efforts in the facilitation of the UN-brokered grain deal with Russia and Ukraine "has once again demonstrated the worth of Turkey."On fighting terrorism and Turkey's cross-border operations, Cavusoglu said that these are of "great importance" for the territorial integrity of Syria and Iraq, adding that the operations are meeting effective diplomatic support. He also criticized the United States for not taking "satisfactory steps" against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and the Fethullah Gulen Organization (FETO), which Turkey deems as terrorist organizations.Regarding long-standing disputes with Greece — an EU member country — Cavusoglu said that Ankara would like to resolve these issues "holistically and comprehensively in accordance with international law," adding that "Greece, however, does not have the will to resolve (these) issues."The foreign minister also commented on the renewal of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan saying that Turkey "once again warns Armenia not to engage in new provocations," and condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

