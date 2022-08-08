https://sputniknews.com/20220808/three-dead-dozens-injured-after-stampede-at-khatu-shyam-temple-in-indias-rajasthan-1099368925.html

Three Dead, Dozens Injured After Stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in India's Rajasthan

Three Dead, Dozens Injured After Stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in India's Rajasthan

The Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan state is a pilgrimage site for worshipping Lords Krishna and Barbarika (often venerated as a 'Kuladevata', an ancestral...

At least three people died and dozens were left injured after a stampede took place at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple, in the Sikar district of India's Rajasthan state, on Monday during a monthly fair.A massive number of devotees usually visit the temple throughout the year. A police team reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to hospital to receive medical attention.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several federal ministers, and other politicians expressed grief over the incident.Sending his condolences over the deaths, Prime Minister Modi also wished those who had been wounded a speedy recovery.In a tweet in Hindi, Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said that the incident would be investigated.

