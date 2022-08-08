International
Three Dead, Dozens Injured After Stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple in India's Rajasthan
The Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan state is a pilgrimage site for worshipping Lords Krishna and Barbarika (often venerated as a 'Kuladevata', an ancestral protective deity in Hinduism).
At least three people died and dozens were left injured after a stampede took place at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple, in the Sikar district of India's Rajasthan state, on Monday during a monthly fair.A massive number of devotees usually visit the temple throughout the year. A police team reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to hospital to receive medical attention.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several federal ministers, and other politicians expressed grief over the incident.Sending his condolences over the deaths, Prime Minister Modi also wished those who had been wounded a speedy recovery.In a tweet in Hindi, Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said that the incident would be investigated.
The Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan state is a pilgrimage site for worshipping Lords Krishna and Barbarika (often venerated as a 'Kuladevata', an ancestral protective deity in Hinduism). According to media reports, the alleged stampede broke out just as the temple was opened at 5am (IST) because of the increasing pressure of the crowd.
At least three people died and dozens were left injured after a stampede took place at the famous Khatu Shyamji Temple, in the Sikar district of India's Rajasthan state, on Monday during a monthly fair.
A massive number of devotees usually visit the temple throughout the year.
A police team reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to hospital to receive medical attention.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several federal ministers, and other politicians expressed grief over the incident.
Sending his condolences over the deaths, Prime Minister Modi also wished those who had been wounded a speedy recovery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expressed Grief over Death During Stampede at Khatu Shyam Temple
In a tweet in Hindi, Rajasthan state chief Ashok Gehlot said that the incident would be investigated.
