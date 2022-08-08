https://sputniknews.com/20220808/shocking-data-shows-uk-police-closed-unsolved-theft-cases-in-84-of-neighborhoods-over-three-years-1099367174.html

‘Shocking’ Data Shows UK Police Closed Unsolved Theft Cases in 84% of Neighborhoods Over Three Years

UK police have closed theft cases in more than eight out of 10 neighbourhoods in England and Wales over the past three years without a single suspect identified or charged, reported The Telegraph.In nearly 21,000 neighborhoods that suffered at least one burglary over the period, none of the crimes had been solved in 84 per cent of them, an investigation by the outlet shows.In 20 neighbourhoods with an average of over 1,500 residents which had registered more than 100 thefts between June 2019 and May 2022, not a single one had been solved, the report stated.The investigation revealed that the proportion of burglary cases not solved in England and Wales was 41% for urban areas, 61% for rural areas and 46% overall.All 274 of the theft cases recorded in one neighborhood in central Watford, Hertfordshire, over the same three-year period had effectively been similarly closed and shelved with no suspect identified. Thieves had targeted a local church in Watford, with none of the thefts, such as stolen wallets from offices, a shower head and air fresheners, solved.Similarly, large numbers of unsolved cases were discovered in neighborhoods in Brixton North (189), London Bridge and Bermondsey West (163), Borough and Southwark (159), Bedwell in Hertfordshire (139) and central Colchester (138).A broader analysis of districts with 7,000 to 10,000 residents showed a persistent pattern of deplorable rate of case-solving by the police in 69.2 percent of the areas.Despite the Metropolitan Police being placed in special measures in July for “systemic” problems such as failure to properly investigate crime, the analysis pointed to London as having eight of the ten worst crime-solving districts, including King’s Cross and Pentonville, Elephant and Castle and Islington East.Weighing in on the deplorable data, Dame Vera Baird, the Victims’ Commissioner, was cited as saying:According to Sir Mike Penning, ex-policing minister, as the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) failed to take theft seriously, police officers were not particularly zelous in investigating cases.Earlier this summer, UK Home Office data had shown that police failed to solve more than one million burglaries over a span of six years, with the proportion of offences resulting in a charge plummeting 40 percent. With rural areas appearing to show the most deplorable rate of solved thefts, a lack of forensic evidence in these cases, such as DNA and fingerprints, or CCTV footage, was blamed. Furthermore, many experts attributed the policing crisis to budget cuts dating to a decade ago that had culled 20,000 officers in England and Wales.

